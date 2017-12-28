Cents looking to make a push in the new year

In contrast to one year ago at this time, when the Merritt Centennials stumbled into 2017 on a six-game losing streak, this holiday season sees the team brimming with confidence following a 5-2 record in the month of December (prior to Thursday’s meeting with the visiting Coquitlam Express).

The Cents have finally vacated the basement of the BCHL’s Interior division after languishing in the cellar for most of the season, and are very much trending upwards as they prepare to embark on a very busy month of January.

Between the pipes, the Centennials appear to have what it takes to keep them in games most every night. Twenty-year-old veteran Jake Berger has had some superlative outings during the first three months of the season and registered a pair of shutouts, while late-October acquisition Austin Roden has been more than capable in relief. He is currently sporting a .924 save-percentage (fourth best in the league).

With only two returnees from last season, the Cents’ blueline brigade has very much been a work in progress through the team’s first 33 games. Captain and fourth-year player Tyrell Buckley has been a man on a mission — logging huge minutes and contributing five goals and 18 assists from the backend to date.

Up front, it’s been scoring by committee — led by 20-year-olds Henry Cleghorn, Zach Zorn and Zach Court, along with second-year Centennial Nick Wicks and talented rookies Mathieu Gosselin, Ashton Stockie and Brendan Schneider.

While a bit inconsis-tent, Centennials’ special teams have held their own for the most part — the powerplay currently 9th in the league at 18.8 per cent, and the penalty kill 7th at 82.4 per cent. A highlight for sure — the league-leading four shorthanded goals apiece by Cleghorn and Zorn.

All the above said, there are still areas where improvement is needed in the coming weeks and months if the Centennials are to replicate or exceed last season’s playoff heroics.

For one, the Cents need to reduce their shots-against totals, which regularly climb to over 40 per game. That’s simply too much rubber for Merritt goaltenders to deal with on a nightly basis.

The Cents need to play more of a puck-control game, rather than mount one-and-done rushes that too quickly turn in the other direction. They also need to get more pucks on net and bodies in the paint to create scoring chances.

In their own end, the Centennials need to execute the breakout more efficiently, with crisp, accurate passes and greater communication.

With goals generally hard to come by playing five-on-five, the Cents’ powerplay needs to be lethally effective and make the opposition pay.

Finally, there needs to be more consistency in the Merritt game. Players can’t be caught napping or asleep at the wheel at the start and finish of periods, or immediately after a goal for or against.

The Cents’ record currently sits at 15-15-2-1, but it’ll take more than .500 hockey in January to generate some real upward mobility.

The ability is there; the will remains to be seen.