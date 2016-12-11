Cents lose the battle to the Warriors

The Merritt Centennials failed to hold on to the lead in each of their weekend games against the West Kelowna Warriors and wound up losing both encounters. As a result, the Cents have slipped to fifth place in the BCHL’s Interior division, while the Warriors have moved from sixth into fourth.

Friday night, at the Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna, the Cents jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first two minutes of the opening period on goals 53 seconds apart by Zach Risteau and Cade Gleekel. That was enough to chase Warriors’ starting goalie Nik Amundrud from the net. He was replaced by Shane Farkas, who went on to stop all 35 shots he faced on the night.

West Kelowna recovered from its slow start, and managed to score two goals on the Cents’ Colten Lancaster in the middle period to square the game at 2-2. That’s the way it stayed until the end of regulation.

While playing four-on-four in the first overtime period, Gleekel appeared to score the game winner, only to have it waved off by the closest official. The Merritt rookie argued his case vociferously, and wound up getting a 10-minute misconduct. The Warriors wasted little time in taking advantage of the Centennials’ setback, scoring just 15 seconds later to win 3-2. It was Merritt’s league-leading sixth overtime loss this season.

Merritt ended up outshooting West Kelowna 35-29 through 60-plus minutes. Neither team was able to score on three powerplay opportunities apiece.

On a snowy Saturday night in Merritt, the Cents again opened the scoring – Nick Fidanza picking up his third of the season at the 6:53-mark of the first period. West Kelowna tied things up just under five minutes later, and the opening 20-minutes ended 1-1.

A wicked point shot on the powerplay by the Cents’ Zach Bleuler was the only goal of the second period, as both teams had difficulty getting pucks past Farkas at one end of the rink, and Merritt’s Jake Berger at the other.

The Centennials looked lethargic in the third period, and content to just sit on their one-goal lead. The strategy backfired. The Warriors scored three times in the final eight minutes of regulation (the last goal into an empty net) to steal the 4-2 win and complete the sweep of the home-and-home series.

Merritt outshot West Kelowna 38-30, but could not put enough rubber past Farkas who should have been the game’s first star for a second night in a row. Each team managed to score once in three tries with the man advantage.

Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin, just returned from the Team Canada West selection camp in Leduc, was blunt in his post-game assessment of his team. He called into question the players’ effort, especially in the third period when the game was on the line.

Saturday’s game saw the return of Michael Van Unen to the Merritt line-up. The 17-year-old had been out for almost a month with a concussion. Absent from both weekend games was 18-year-old Michael Regush, who is playing with Team Canada West at the 2016 World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville, Alta.

Team Canada West opened the WJAC tournament on Sunday night with a ?-? over Switzerland. The team’s second game is on Monday night versus Russia.

Up next for the Cents is a rare Tuesday night tilt, as Merritt hosts the Langley Rivermen for the first of two games between the teams in a span of five days. The Centennials travel to Langley on Saturday, one night after playing the Vernon Vipers on home soil.