Cents’ losing streak climbs to nine; no end in sight

The Merritt Centennials found all-too-familiar ways to lose a pair of games on the weekend, and subsequently extend their winless streak to nine.

Friday night, in their first home outing since Oct. 23, the Cents surrendered goals 28 and 34 seconds into the first and third periods respectively, en route to a 3-2 loss to the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks. It was the fifth and sixth times this season that Merritt has been scored on in the first minute/first shift of a period, and the second time it’s happened twice in one contest.

The following night, at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, Merritt took the back half of the home-and-home series to extra innings with a tying goal in the final five seconds of regulation, but then gave up the game winner while playing shorthanded in the second period of overtime – the Cents’ fourth loss in sudden death this season. Merritt is one of only three BCHL teams yet to record an overtime win, the others being the Langley Rivermen and the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Even Centennials’ special teams – arguably the secret to the team’s early-season success – came up near-empty on the weekend, just as they have throughout the losing streak. Merritt managed just one powerplay goal on seven man-advantage opportunities over two games, while giving up four to the Silverbacks on their nine chances. In their last nine games, the PP has scored just three times on 30 opportunities (10%), while the PK has been a modest 28 for 38 (73.68%).

The final telling stat in the nine-game winless drought is the shot count for and against the Centennials. The opposition has put a whopping 383 pucks on net, compared to just 256 for Merritt. On average, the Cents have been outshot 42.6 – 28.4 per game. Little wonder, Centennials’ goaltenders Jake Berger and Colten Lancaster are feeling more than a tad shell-shocked.

In Saturday’s fixture at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, it was the Silverback’s Mitch Skapski (brother of the Centennials’ Marshall Skapski) who pounced on an early rebound to put his team ahead less than 30 seconds into the first period. A minute and a half later, Merritt captain Brett Jewell made amends for not getting the puck out on the Skapski goal by netting one of his own on the powerplay – his sixth of the season from Chase Bell and Zach Court.

The game remained tied at one apiece until the 12:44 of the second stanza, when Salmon Arm’s Elijiah Barriga scored on the powerplay, assists going to linemates Skapski and Carson Bolduc. The Silverbacks’ top line gave the Centennials fits all night – scoring all three goals while amassing nine points in total.

Merritt leveled the playing field at 2-2 just before the second intermission, when Stephan Seeger scored one of the most creative goals seen on home ice in a long time. Swooping in front the right wing, Seeger reversed himself, skated backwards across the crease, and trailed the puck into the net passed the outstreched leg of Silverbacks’ netminder Brandon Kegler.

Salmon Arm restored its lead just seconds into the final period of regulation when Bolduc was allowed to skate out from the end boards right between three Cents’ defenders and beat Merritt goaltender Jake Berger on the post shortside. It was a stunning example of all that ails the Centennials during their current run of malaise.

Neither team was able to add to their totals through the remaining 19-plus minutes of regulation play, and the Silverbacks skated away with the victory – their first in six games. Shots were even at 38 apiece. Each team scored once on the powerplay in three opportunities.

Determined to get a better start out of the gate on Sunday, it was Jewell who opened the scoring for Merritt just one minute and seven seconds into the game, with help from Nick Fidanza and Zach Metsa. Salmon Arm replied shortly thereafter, Riley Hayles getting his first of two on the night at the 2:11 mark. Merritt answered right back – Michael Regush restoring his team’s one-goal lead with his eighth goal of the season 3:20 into the opening period.

Zach Risteau – easily Merritt’s most dangerous forward in the absence of Tyler Ward – made it 3-1 for Merritt at 17:39 of a firewagon first period that saw the Cents outshoot the ‘Backs 20-17. Unfortunately, that was to be the Centennials’ best 20-minute stretch of the weekend, as the Silverbacks outshot the Centennials 36-23 the rest of the way, and outscored them 3-1.

The Salmon Arm comeback began with Bolduc’s goal at 7:52 of the second period, followed by Hayles’s second seven minutes later. Josh Blanchard gave the Silverbacks’ their first lead of the game with three and a half minutes remaining in the third period.

Just when it looked hopeless for the Centennials, Risteau came to the rescue. The American Sniper from Minnesota made it 4-4 on the scoreboard with just five seconds left in regulation, and Berger pulled from the Merritt net for an extra attacker.

After both teams had a couple of chances in the first overtime period of four-on-four play, it was an unfortunate penalty by Cade Gleekel in the second OT that ultimately cost Merritt the game. Forced to play shorthanded, four-on-three, Salmon Arm’s Skapski got open in front of Berger and put the puck home for the winner.

The final shot count this time around was 53-43 in favour of the Silverbacks, who scored three times on the powerplay to the Centennials’ zero.

In all fairness to the Centennials, it was a rag-tag lineup for both weekend games, as defencemen Mike Faulkner and Michael Van Unen, along with forwards Tyler Ward, Zach Zorn all missed both games due to injury, and Chase Bell was unable to go on Sunday. To deal with the player shortage, Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin called up affiliate players Jake Livingstone (defence, Creston Valley Thunder Cats) and John Stein (forward, Delta Ice Hawks) and signed defenceman Aaron Murray. The 20-year-old Murray played last season with the Wenatchee Wild, and had been playing this year with the Northeast Generals of the North American Hockley League (NAHL). In 16 games with the Generals, he had two goals and one assist.

Salmon Arm played their weekend games without head coach Brandon West, who was fired last week. No replacement has been announced. Holding the fort in Friday’s and Saturday’s games were assistant coaches Darrell Hay and Brooks Christenson.

Next up for the Centennials is a formidable three-games-in-three-days this coming weekend. Merritt hosts the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night, and the Surrey Eagles Sunday afternoon. In between, the team travels to Penticton on Saturday for a matchup with the Vees. The Wild and Vees lead their respective divisions, and have only lost a combined six games all season. The resurgent Eagles have moved into fourth place in the Mainland division, and have as many wins as the Centennials.