Cents pare down roster ahead of opening night

The Merritt Centennials will go into their first regular-season game on Friday night, at home against the Penticton Vees, with a full roster of 23 players.

The Cents made their final training camp cuts on Monday of this week, releasing defenseman Lucas Yovetich (Beverley Hills, Calif.) and forwards Blake Sidoni (Trail), Mitch Ledyard (Port Coquitlam) and Auston Ghiradelli (Santa Rosa, Calif.), and signing defenseman Kevan McBean (Calgary) to an affiliate player (AP) card.

“There were some tough decisions,” said Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin. “Some of the players we let go can definitely play in this league.”

The Cents’ roster (see right) includes two goalies, seven defensemen and 14 forwards. Nine of the 23 remaining players are veterans, 14 are rookies.

Merritt’s line-up includes the maximum six 20-year-olds (born in 1997), another six 19-year-olds, nine 18-year-olds and two 17-year-olds.

The Cents have four import players signed. They’re allowed a maximum of six. The non-Canadians are goaltender Jake Berger (Minnetonka, Minn.), defensemen Jake Borgida (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Sam Miller (Milwaukee, Wisc.), and forward Christian Sabin (New Hudson, Mich.).

Three other players on this year’s Cents’ roster have dual citizenship: McKullen Astill (Canadian-Norwegian), and both Jack Vincent and Matt Kopperud (Canadian-American).

“I really like the group we have still with us,” said Martin, “and I especially like the group mentality. Everyone is very good to each other, and very helpful.

“On the ice, I’m hoping that we’ll be a team that is just really hard to play against — across the line-up. Our veteran players want so badly to have a really good season.”

Looking ahead to this weekend, Martin said, “I’ve been telling our players, these are two good teams we’re facing. They’ve got really good rosters on paper, and they’ve both had good exhibition seasons.

“Last year, we had the saying: ‘Work for everything, expect nothing.’ This year, we’ve changed that slightly to: ‘Work for everything, expect our best.’

“Last year, at our best, we were just a hair away (losing in game seven against the Vees in round two of the playoffs). We have a lot of those key players back. I like our team.”