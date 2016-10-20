Cents plan to celebrate Parent/Ice Breaker weekend

Going into this weekend’s important pair of games against BCHL powerhouses Penticton and Chilliwack, Merritt Centennials players have just that much more incentive to perform well against two of the league’s best.

After all, it’s Parents’ Weekend, and mom and dad will be in town — along with quite possibly a whole slew of other family members and friends. You can’t get greater incentive to be at your best than that!

“I used to love Parents’ Weekend when I played,” said Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin. “I looked forward to seeing them in the stands watching me play. It was great motivation.”

Far from a distraction to his players, Martin feels having the parents and other family around only helps them focus even more on both their game-day preparation and performance on the ice.

“I wish we could have them here a lot more often,” the Merritt bench boss said.

The Cents are coming off a gritty 4-3 victory over the Silverbacks in Salmon Arm on Tuesday night — a game that saw Merritt score three third-period goals to battle their way back from a 2-1 deficit after 40 minutes.

“It was tough and physical,” Martin said of the contest. “There were lots of big hits, a lot of penalties, a fight, a bit of everything.”

Special teams played a significant role in Tuesday’s contest, with the two teams combining for 14 powerplay opportunities and scoring two goals each with the man advantage.

Two of Merritt’s three come-from-behind goals in the third period (including the eventual game winner) were scored by team points leader Michael Regush. Other Cents’ marksmen on the night were Zach Risteau with his fifth early in the second period, and defenceman Marshall Skapski with his first of the season.

The Skapski name was prominent throughout the game, as Marshall’s older brother and Silverbacks’ captain, Mitch, tallied two of Salmon Arm’s three goals. The other Salmon Arm goal was scored by Elijiah Barriga.

With the number of powerplays in the game, both starting netminders — Merritt’s Jake Berger and Salmon Arms’ Trevin Kozlowski — had to be good between the pipes. The final shot count was 39-36 in favour of the Silverbacks.

Merritt lost two players over the course of the evening. Forward Chase Bell was banished in the second period as a result of his fight with Salmon Arm’s Landon Fuller, and defenceman Michael Faulkner failed to finish the game due to an upper body injury that Martin said will probably keep him out of this weekend’s action.

The loss of Faulkner will be felt, as the talented blueliner has been playing terrific hockey this season at both ends of the ice.

“We’ve had many discussions with Mike, and he’s really listened,” said Martin. “He really takes pride in what he does in his own end. We really trust him.”

Prior to Tuesday’s away game in Salmon Arm, Merritt wrapped up a four-game home stand on the weekend, with a 6-4 win over the Powell River Kings on Saturday, and a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Nanaimo Clippers Sunday afternoon.

Merritt picked up six of a possible eight points from the quartet of home games. With two more points from Tuesday’s victory, the Centennials now have a record of 8-4-1-2 — good for 19 points and sole possession of second place in the Interior division. Penticton continues to lead the conference with 22 points, while Vernon sits in third with 14.

Merritt’s record to date against Interior opponents is a stellar 7-1-1-0.

“A stat like that is nice for the [players],” said Martin. “It helps them to appreciate how hard they’ve been working.”

With respect to playing Penticton on Friday, Martin said his team can take a lot of positives out of the two games they’ve played against them so far (5-1 and 4-3 in overtime losses).

“When you play any other team in our league, it’s like playing checkers — things are moving fast and all over the place. Against Penticton, it’s like a game of chess — slower, very controlled and very deliberate. I enjoy those kinds of games personally. They’re fun to coach.”



GM Martin makes more player changes

The Merritt Centennials hockey club continues to make player moves in order to strengthen its line-up.

In the team’s fourth major transaction of the young BCHL season, Cents’ GM Joe Martin acquired 20-year-old forward Stephan Seeger from the Ontario Hockey League, and freed up 20-year-old forward Tyler Pietrowski to go and play for Odessa, Texas of the North American Hockey League.

This is Seeger’s second stint with the Centennials. He played 24 games in the spring of 2015, scoring five goals and adding nine assists for 14 points.

In three games with this year’s Merritt team, Seeger has contributed three assists, added a substantial net presence in the offensive zone, and shown a nice, creative touch with the puck.