Cents have point streak snapped at five, looking to bounce back

The Cents’ will be looking to put points on the board this weekend, after a five-game point streak was snapped by the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Two third period goals from the home team wasn’t enough to extend the streak to six games, as the Centennials fell to the Smoke Eaters 5-3.

Coming into Wednesday night’s game, the Cents’ had wins in their most recent two outings. On Jan. 18, the Cents’ were gutsy in a 5-4 win over the Vipers in Vernon On Jan. 18 and a solid 5-1 trouncing of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on home ice Saturday. Nine different players shared the scoring load in the pair of Merritt victories, while netminder Jake Berger picked up both wins between the Cents’ pipes.

The one-goal decision over Vernon was a gritty effort, as Merritt battled back from 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 deficits to win on Chase Bell’s second goal of the game with 5:13 remaining in regulation play. Bell also opened the scoring for the Cents at 13:43 of the first period after the Vipers had jumped out to an early lead. Other Merritt marksmen on the night were captain Brett Jewell, Cade Gleekel with his 15th of the season, and defenseman Zach Metsa.

The Centennials outshot the Vipers 42-33. Each team managed one powerplay goal on a combined 10 opportunities.

“I was kind of shocked a little bit that we won that game,” conceded Cents’ head coach and GM Joe Martin. “Neither team dominated. Timely goals were the difference. We showed up once or twice more than those guys.”

Despite sitting in last place in the Interior division, the Silverbacks came into Saturday night’s game having won their last three meetings against the Centennials — all in the month of November.

After an evenly-played opening 12 minutes, the Cents got down to business. First, rookie Nick Wicks found the back of the net with his second of the season at 14:26, followed by Bell with his third in two games a little over three minutes later. The final shot count after 20 minutes was 17-9 in Merritt’s favour.

“Bell was streaky earlier in the year, and he’s been streaky again recently,” said Martin. “He really likes playing with Zorn and Wicks or [Rylan] Van Unen. All four feel there’s chemistry there.

“We’ve got a lot of depth when we’re healthy,” Martin said in reference to the way all four of the team’s lines have been playing of late.”

Tyler Ward upped the Centennials’ lead to 3-0 early in the second period against the ’Backs, before Justin Wilson scored the visitor’s only goal of the night on the powerplay at the 16:52 mark.

It was all Merritt through the final stanza, with Zach Court scoring at 6:31 and Mike Faulkner closing things out at 12:46 with his fourth of the season on the powerplay.

“We were ready,” Martin said. “I was impressed with our game from start to finish.”

Berger stopped all but one of 28 shots, while Salmon Arm’s Trevin Kozlowski faced 37 pucks in all at the other end. As in the Vernon game, both teams tallied once with the man advantage in 10 tries.

Cents’ assistant coach Matt Samson, who runs the powerplay, was not overly concerned with his team’s recent lack of productivity in odd-man situations.

“We scored at the end of each of our last two games. Up until then, I thought that we’d had pretty good movement. We had some grade-A chances; we just didn’t find the back of the net.”

Samson also stated that, while the departure of 20-year-old defenceman Tyler Holz at the trade deadline was a big loss, it has made his job of managing the blueline brigade a bit easier.

“Losing Tyler was a big loss, but I like what we have right now with the two younger guys (Michael Van Unen, Ethan King). It’s easier for me situationally — like in the final minutes of a close game — to shorten up the bench and go with only four to five D’men. The young guys are okay with that, they understand.”

The Centennials went into Wednesday’s game against the Smoke Eaters without the services of forwards Ward and Michael Regush, both of whom were away in Cornwall, Ont. playing for Team Canada West in the CJHL Prospects Game the same night. The Smoke Eaters were missing the services of forward Kale Howarth for the same reason.

Martin had no intention of bringing in any affiliate players for Wednesday’s game.

“No, we’ll still have 20 players. We’ll go with 11 forwards and seven defenceman. I don’t want to sit anyone.

“It’s a very important game,” Martin said on Monday of this week about Wednesday’s match-up. “Third-place is very important to this team. We want home-ice advantage going into the first round of the playoffs.”

Merritt is back in action on Friday, when the Cents host the Prince George Spruce Kings for the only time this season. The Sprucies are currently sitting in fourth place in the BCHL’s Mainland division, eight points back of the Langley Rivermen.

Prince George is led by 20-year-old Brent Mennear, who played for the national-champion West Kelowna Warriors last season. The Kelowna native has 21 goals and 40 assists for 61 points so far this season.

In other Cents’ news, the club announced last week that 20-year-old Stephan Seeger has been named an assistant captain to replace the departed Tyler Holz.

“He’s been a real catalyst in the team’s turnaround since the Christmas break,” said Martin. “Stephan is a mature 20-year-old, who has bounced around the hockey world and knows what it takes to be successful. And he loves being here in Merritt.”