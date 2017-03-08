Cents rack up dollars in support of mental health

The Merritt Centennials donned teal jerseys in order to support the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Teal is the official colour of mental health awareness.

Final bidding closed during Game 3 of their playoff game against the West Kelowna Warriors.

According to the Centennials website, about $6,600 was raised although funds still need to be finalized and payments collected.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association to aid mental health programs in Merritt.

Every member of the team had a jersey up for grabs, and there were a number of teal alumni sweaters to bid on as well.

Merritt Centennials game-day co-ordinator Teresa Sybrandy said the idea to auction off the teal jerseys came about through a collaborative effort with the Kamloops branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

She said given the recent shut down of the Tolko sawmill and the passing of Merritt bull rider Ty Pozzobon, who suffered from multiple concussions during his career, the team felt it was a worthy cause to support.

“It’s a good way of giving back to our community too,” she said.

BCHL communications director Brent Mutis told the Herald this initiative is encouraged by the league, which has had a partnership with CMHA since 2015 where each team is asked to have a person within the organization on hand as a designated contact for any issues players may be facing on or off the ice.

“Traditionally hockey has not been a progressive or open place when it comes to players coming forward to say they’re not feeling right mentally,” said Mutis.

“I think there was a thought that this [partnership] was something that was probably needed in the game of hockey.”

He also said he’s never seen a fundraiser like this one undertaken by a BCHL team before.

“We were really excited to be a part of it,” said Sybrandy, adding that it’s her understanding Merritt is the first BCHL team to have an auction like this in support of mental health.

“I remember when we first brought in the jerseys, the boys were really excited to wear them,” she said.

“I think we’ve all, at some point or another, had mental health issues or have known someone that’s had mental health issues. In the sports world it’s being talked about more and more, and I think it’s important to raise awareness,” she said.