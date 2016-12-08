Cents’ Regush makes Team Canada West

For the sixth time in the events 11-year history, a Merritt Centennial will be playing at the World Junior A Challenge of hockey.

This year’s members of Team Canada West were announced on Wednesday, and 18-year-old Centennials’ forward Michael Regush was one of the 22 players chosen after a four-day selection camp in Leduc, Alta. A total of 60 players from the five western Junior A leagues were in attendance at the camp. By league, there were 11 players chosen from the BCHL, five from the AJHL, and three each from the SJHL and MJHL.

In addition to Regush from the Centennials, the list of BCHL representatives includes goaltender Matthew Galajda from the Victoria Grizzlies (who was in net in Merritt this past Saturday when the Cents edged the Grizzlies 3-2 in overtime), Penticton Vees’ defencemen Griffin Mendel and Johnny Tychonick, along with forwards Jordan Kawaguchi (Chilliwack Chiefs), Kyle Betts and Carter Turnbull (Powell River Kings), Jeff Stewart and Desi Burgart (Surrey Eagles), Blake Hayward (Coquitlam Express) and Kyle Johnson (Prince George Spruce Kings).

Betts, Turnbull and Hayward are all returning members from the 2015 Team Canada West squad that won gold in Whitby/Cobourg, Ont., and included 2016 NHL first-round draft picks Tyson Jost (Penticton Vees, 10th overall to the Colorado Avalanche), Dante Fabbro (Penticton Vees, 17th overall to the Nashville Predators) and Dennis Cholowski (Chilliwack Chiefs, 20th overall to the Detroit Red Wings). In total, 26 players from last year’s WJAC were selected in the 2016 NHL entry draft.

Many former World Junior A Challenge participants have gone on to star in the National Hockey League. The distinguished list includes Canadians and former BCHLers Kyle Turris (Burnaby Express, Ottawa Senators), Riley Nash (Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Boston Bruins), Beau Bennett (Penticton Vees, Pittsburgh Penguins), and most recently Troy Stecher (Penticton Vees, Vancouver Canucks).

Team Canada West, under the guidance of head coach Barry Wolff (Coquitlam Express), will now make its way to nearby Bonnyville, Alta. for the 2017 WJAC, which gets underway on Dec. 11 and wraps up with the gold-medal game on Dec. 17. Team Canada West is scheduled to compete in Pool A along with Switzerland and Russia, while Pool B will consist of Team Canada East, the United States and the Czech Republic. Team Canada West’s round-robin games are on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. versus Switzerland, and on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. against Russia. All 14 games are at the R.J. Lalonde Arena in Bonnyville.

Regush, from Surrey, is in his second season with the Centennials following three years with the Delta Hockey Academy. The six-foot two-inch power forward currently leads his team with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 30 games. He has earned a scholarship to Cornell University. In 2015-16, Regush tallied six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 56 BCHL regular-season games.

Previous Merritt Centennials players who competed for Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge are Casey Pierro-Zabotel (2006,2007), Reece Willcox (2011), and Dane Birks and Jeff Wight (2013). Former Cents’ goaltender Jonah Imoo was a member of Team Canada West in 2012 while still a member of the Powell River Kings. In addition, former head coaches Al Glendinning and Luke Pierce were assistant coaches with Team Canada West at the WJAC events in 2007 and 2014 respectively.

Between them, Team Canada West and the United States have won the gold medal at all 10 previous World Junior A Challenges. The U.S. leads with six titles, while Team Canada West has four, including last year.