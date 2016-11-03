Cents in search of success on the island

Merritt Centennials players will be climbing on the bus Friday morning for the team’s first of two road trips to Vancouver Island this season.

On the schedule are games against the Powell River Kings (Friday), the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (Saturday) and the Nanaimo Clippers (Sunday afternoon).

The Cents will be looking to garner as many points as possible from the three Island outings, and at the same time put an end to their current four-game losing streak.

This past weekend was not a good one for the Centennials. Friday night, in front of a boisterous crowd of 2,200 at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee, the Cents relinquished an early two-goal lead and fell to the Wild, 5-3.Twenty-four hours later, at the Kal Tire Centre in Vernon, the Centennials lost again, 3-1 to the Vipers.

More troubling than the pair of defeats were the multiple ways that Merritt found to lose their third and fourth games in a row.

The Cents were outshot by a combined total of 91-38 in the two games, and completely outplayed for long stretches of time. They were ineffective on the powerplay (one-for-10 with a shorthanded goal against), and poor on the penalty kill when it was needed the most (tied at three versus the Wild).

If it hadn’t been for the excellent performances by Merritt netminders Colten Lancaster and Jake Berger, the scores of both weekend games could have been much worse.

The low point of the current Cents’ skid was reached late in Sunday’s game when young Merritt defenceman Michael Van Unen was crushed by a vicious late hit thrown by Vipers’ captain Riley Brandt In his post-game radio interview, Merritt head coach Joe Martin called the check one of the worst he’s ever seen. Van Unen was helped off the ice; it’s uncertain if he’ll play this coming weekend.

The Centennials came out of the ugly incident with a five-minute powerplay and a chance to break the game’s 1-1 deadlock at the time with a couple of goals. Not only did Merritt fail to score, but they gave up a shorthanded goal to Vernon’s Niko Karmanis. Keith Anderson would ice the Vernon victory 50 seconds later with an empty-netter.

Missing from both weekend games were Centennials Mike Faulkner and Tyler Ward. After missing two weeks of action with an upperbody injury, Faulkner is getting close to returning to action. The news is not so good for Ward, who has had surgery and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

The Cents are planning to take three affiliate players with them on this weekend’s trip.

Merritt will be facing a much different Powell River team from the one they beat 6-4 on home ice back on Oct. 15. The Kings have won six in a row since then, and ascended to the top of the ultra-competitive BCHL Island division.

Alberni Valley is not fairing quite as well. The Bulldogs are fifth and last in the Island standings with only four wins to their credit. The team recently cut its ties with former Merritt Centennial Ryan Finnigan, who was traded to Alberni Valley midway through last season. Still on the ’Dogs’ roster is former Cents’ captain Malik Kaila, who was transferred to the Island team during the off-season.

Playing Nanaimo in their third game in a span of 40 hours is always tough for Merritt, but the Cents will be looking to avenge a disappointing 3-2 double overtime loss to the Clippers back on Oct. 16.

The Merritt Centennials next play at home on Friday, Nov. 11, when they host Salmon Arm.