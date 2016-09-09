Cents settle for a single point in season opener

The Merritt Centennials got outstanding netminding from rookie Jake Berger, and goals from veteran forwards Nick Fidanza and Brett Jewell in a hard-fought 2-2 tie with the Prince George Spruce Kings on the opening night of the 2016-17 BCHL regular season.

Berger stopped 29 of 31 shots between the pipes, including two huge saves with just 25 seconds remaining in the second overtime period, to help the Cents pick up a single point from their only visit to Prince George this season. The two teams will play two more times – in Chilliwack at the BCHL Showcase on Sept. 22 and in Merritt on Jan. 27.

After Brett Mennear opened the scoring for the homeside at the 8:45-mark of the first period, Fidanza drew his team even with just 14 seconds left, depositing a terrible Prince George turnover past Spruce Kings’ netminder Stefan Wornig. Assists went to Brett Jewell and Chase Bell.

While the Cents outshot the Sprucies 10-7 in the first period, it was the Spruce Kings with the majority of the puck possession time, thanks to a dominating performance at the faceoff dot.

As was their unfortunate habit during the exhibition season, the Cents again came out sluggish in the second period – getting outshot 7-2 in the early going, and surrendering another goal to the hosts at 11:32 of the stanza, when Jamie Huber beat Berger to put his team up 2-1.

On a Prince George powerplay late in the period, Merritt’s Michael Regush was held as he attempted a shorthanded breakaway. As a consequence, the Cents got their own chance with the man advantage, and Jewell made the Spruce Kings pay, finishing off a nice play with Tyler Ward and Mark O’Shaughnessy.

The Centennials had by far the better chances in the third and final period of regulation, with Ethan Skinner, Fidanza and Regush all missing on breakaways.

The Cents were the better team in both five-minute overtime, too, but couldn’t beat Wornig in the Spruce Kings net. Both Fidanza and Ward were stopped on breakaways by the imposing 19-year-old, six-foot six-inch, 220-pound goaltender from Surrey.

At the other end of the ice, Berger wasn’t as busy, but when tested, the native of Minnetonka, Minn. more than rose to the challenge.

The final shot count was 35-29 in Merritt’s favour. The Cents took six of the 11 penalties called. Each team scored once on the powerplay.