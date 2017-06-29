Cents sign three new players for the 2017-18 seasson

With less than two months until training camp, the Merritt Centennials hockey club has announced the signing of three new players for the 2017-18 season. They are 17-year-old forward Matthew Kopperud, 18-year-old centre Brendan Schneider and 17-year-old defenseman Jackson Munro. All three attended the Centennials’ spring camp in Merritt in March.

Kopperud might be familiar to Merritt fans as he dressed for two Cents’ games last season as an affiliate player while still attending the Pursuit of Excellence hockey academy in Kelowna.

In 52 combined regular-season and playoff games with POE’s prep and 18U teams last season, Kopperud scored 28 goals and added 34 assists for 62 points.

A native of Denver, Colorado, the five-foot 10-inch, 170-pound Kopperud played one season with the Evolution in his home state before joining the Pursuit of Excellence program in the fall of 2015.

The five-foot eight-inch, 160-pound Schneider hails from Wellesley, Ont. He divided his playing time last season between Albany Academy in upstate New York and the Boston Bulldogs U18 team in the Massachusetts High School League.

In 44 regular-season games with the two teams, Schneider recorded 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points.

Schneider has already accepted a scholarship to NCAA division one school Mercyhurst, beginning in September of 2019.

Munro is a native of Vancouver, and played Junior B hockey for the Richmond Sockeyes of the Pacific International Junior Hockey League last season. In 50 total games with the Sockeyes, the five-foot 10-inch, 165-pound Munro garnered 31 points (five goals, 26 assists).

The Cents’ three new acquistions join a Merritt team that has 16 eligible returning players from last year’s squad, although several of those potential returnees have accepted scholarships to play college or university hockey beginning in September.

It has also been reported that a few Centennials are entertaining offers to play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) next season, but no signings have been confirmed.