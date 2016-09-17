Cents down Smoke Eaters in home opener

The Merritt Centennials got goals from five different players and a 36-save performance from goaltender Jake Berger in a 5-3 victory over the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night. Over 800 fans took in the Cents’ first regular-season game at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena this season.

The win improves the Cents’ record to 1-0-1. The same two teams play each other again Saturday night at the Cominco Arena in Trail.

Merritt’s Michael Regush opened the scoring just a minute and 13 seconds into the opening period, finishing off a nice three-way passing play with linemates Nick Wicks and Tyler Ward.

Former Cents’ affiliate player Luke Santerno squared things at one apiece at 5:47 of the period, beating Berger from close range on the powerplay. Assists went to Connor Brown-Maloski and Dominic Dumas.

Less than four minutes later, Trail took its only lead of the game, as Ryan Murphy jumped on a Cents’ turnover and put the puck past a surprised Berger.

Sixteen-year-old rookie Rylan Van Unen evened the score again, recording his first BCHL goal at 11:49 of the opening frame, with help from Zach Zorn.

The Cents weren’t done scoring yet, as 20-year-old Tyler Pietrowski also found the back of the net with 2:38 left in the first period and his team on the powerplay. Linemates Regush and Cade Gleekel earned assists.

Final score after 20 minutes: Cents 3 Smokies 2.

Each team scored once in the second period, with Ward tallying unassisted for Merritt, and Troy Ring from Brown-Maloski replying for Trail. Shots after two periods were 29-22 in favour of the Centennials.

In his first game this season, Merritt’s Ryan Roseboom extended the Cents’ lead to two with the only goal of the third period, at the 6:37 mark, from Van Unen and Marshall Skapski.

Trail pulled their netminder, Linden Marshall, with a little under two minutes to play in regulation, but could not beat Berger. At the other end of the ice, the Cents had several chances to score on the empty net but just missed each time.

The final shot count was 39 apiece. Merritt was handed 12 minutes in minor penalties, Trail just eight. Each team scored once with the man advantage.

The pre-game festivities included the introduction of all the Centennials players, and the newly-designated lettermen. Wearing the ‘C’ this season is 20-year-old Brett Jewell from Vernon. Assistants are 20-year-old Nick Fidanza from Kamloops and Penticton’s Tyrell Buckley, 19.

Absent from Friday night’s line-up and the introduction of players was 19-year-old forward Ethan Skinner. It’s been officially reported that Skinner has returned to his home in Ontario for personal reasons and will not be returning to the club.