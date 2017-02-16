Cents and Smokies kick off final week of regular season

Hard to believe — there are just eight days remaining in the regular season for the Merritt Centennials. Where has the time gone?

There’s still a lot of hockey to be played in the last week and a bit, with the Cents’ schedule calling for two home games and three on the road in a span of eight days.

It all begins this Friday and Saturday with a home-an-home series between the Centennials and the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Cents currently occupy fifth place in the BCHL’s Interior standings — six points behind the Smokies, with the West Kelowna Warriors in between.

Merritt has done well against Trail so far this season, winning four of the five meetings prior to this weekend’s doubleheader. Back in September, the Cents swept a similar home-and-home series by scores of 5-3 and 3-2.

When the Smoke Eaters are on their game, however, they are a force to be reckoned with. Collectively, they’ve scored 36 more goals than the Centennials, have registered three wins against the division-leading Penticton Vees and two against Island-leading Victoria, and have two double-digit victories to their credit — including a 19-3 shellacking of the Surrey Eagles in January.

The Smokies have a ton of firepower up front, led by ex-Centennials’ affiliate player Luke Santerno with 32 goals and 29 assists for 61 points. He’s closely followed by Kale Howarth (29-27-56), Josh Laframboise (24-28-52) and Connor Brown-Malowski (14-35-49).

Merritt’s current leading point getter is Zach Risteau, with 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points.

Merritt heads into the weekend series with Trail riding a three-game losing streak. All three losses took place this past weekend on a road trip to Chilliwack and Vancouver Island.

To paraphrase the words of Cents’ head coach and GM Joe Martin, about half of his team showed up for Friday night’s contest against the Chiefs at Propsera Centre in Chilliwack. The result was a 4-1 win for the hungry Chiefs, who still have hopes of catching Wenatchee for first place in the Coastal division.

Friday’s game was close for the first 25 minutes, with Chilliwack’s Kale Kane and Merritt’s Tyler Ward trading goals in a 1-1 tie.

The roof caved in a short while later, as the Chiefs scored two more times in the second period, and outshot the Cents 12-8.

Merritt tried to come back in the final 20 minutes, but were thwarted time and again by Chilliwack netminder Mark Sinclair.

Merritt failed to score on six powerplay opportunities throughout the game, while the Chiefs closed out the scoring early in the third period with a Jake Smith man-advantage tally.

Sinclair picked up the win between the pipes, stopping 30 of 31 Centennials’ shots, while Merritt’s Jake Berger suffered the loss, as he was victimized on four of 29 shots sent his way.

The third period saw the gloves drop on two occasions. At the 4:42 mark, Rylan Van Unen got the better of the Chiefs’ Anthony Vincent with a one-punch knockdown. With just eight seconds remaining in regulation, Zach Zorn went at it with Chilliwack’s Smith following a nasty check from behind moments earlier by the Chiefs’ Davis Bunz.

Martin and Cents’ assistant coach Matt Samson got a better effort from their troops Saturday night in Victoria; unfortunately, the final outcome was the same — a loss.

The Grizzlies scored three times in the second period, en route to a 5-4 win over the Centennials.

One of the few positives that came out of the Centennials’ defeat was the performance of their special teams, as three of Merritt’s four goals came on the powerplay, and they limited a powerful Victoria attack to one goal on a half dozen man-advantage opportunities.

Merritt scorers in the province’s capital were Risteau, Chase Bell, Henry Cleghorn and defenceman Zach Bleuler.

Colton Lancaster took the loss in the Centennials’ net, stopping 31 of 36 pucks sent his way. Matthew Galajda picked up the win with a total of 32 saves.

Hoping to salvage some degree of success from their three-day road trip, the Centennials travelled to Duncan to close out their weekend against the host Cowichan Capitals.

For the third time in as many games, the second period proved to be Merritt’s undoing, as they surrendered three goals again in the middle stanza to fall behind 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Each team added one more in the third, but the final outcome was a 4-3 win for the Caps.

Merritt marksmen in Sunday’s matinee tilt were Nick Wicks in the first period, Brett Jewell in the second, and Mike Faulkner in the third.

Berger made 32 saves in his second loss of the road trip. Adam Marcoux picked up the win in the Cow Valley net. Merritt went zero-for-three on the powerplay, Cowichan one-for-two.

Seeing action in only one of three games on the weekend was Merritt forward Michael Regush. He suffered an upperbody injury in the Chilliwack game and is out indefinitely.

Last week’s prediction of a probable Merritt-West Kelowna showdown in round one of the BCHL playoffs is looking more and more likely following this past weeknd’s action. While there is a mathematical chance that the Centennials could move all the way to third place by the end of next week, the likelihood of a fourth or fifth-place finish is greater than ever. The same goes for the Warriors, who have had as much of an up-and-down season as the Cents.

Following Merritt’s doubleheaader with Trail, the Centennials play on the road in Salmon Arm on Sunday, in Surrey next Tuesday, and at home against the Warriors on Friday.

The puck drop for both Merritt home games is at 7 p.m.