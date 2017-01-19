Cents solve Vees and Vipers; lose to ’Dogs in OT

The Merritt Centennials kept themselves in the BCHL’s Interior division picture on the weekend, taking five of a possible six points from three games played in just three days.

The boys followed up that effort with a 5-4 comeback win over the Vernon Vipers, on the road at Kal Tire Place Wednesday night.

Prior to last night’s tilt, the Cents finally got the better of division-leading Penticton last Friday night at home. The Cents delivered well-deserved 3-2 victory over the Vees in front of a disappointing crowd of only 250 paying customers at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Merritt got two goals from Zach Risteau and one off the stick of Zach Court in the team’s first win in six tries against Penticton this season, while netminder Jake Berger was brilliant in the Centennials’ net, stopping 34 of 36 shots, including 18 in the third period.

Friday’s game wasn’t really as close as the final score would seem to indicate, as Merritt built a solid 3-0 lead, chased Vees’ starting netminder Mathew Robson from the game after 40 minutes, and didn’t allow Penticton to get on the scoreboard until the last five minutes of regulation time, when the Vees pulled out all the stops to make things interesting.

Both of Risteau’s tallies came on the powerplay, while the Vees failed to score on their three man-advantage opportunities.

Merritt forward Tyler Ward, recently returned to the line-up after a 10-week layoff, assisted on all three of his team’s goals.

Saturday, in Vernon, the Centennials were up against a red-hot Vipers’ squad that was undefeated in its last 10 outings. In a real goaltenders’ duel, Berger was masterful again in leading Merritt to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Snakes.

“Obviously, it was nice to get the [five] points,” said Cents head coach and GM Joe Martin, “but it was even nicer to see the guys play well, and show some chemistry. Even the comeback in the Alberni game was good to see — the willingness of the guys to play hard and battle back from some adversity.”

The two teams scored just a minute apart late in the second period to break a 0-0 deadlock. Niko Karamanis was the Vernon marksman, while Cade Gleekel replied for Merritt.

The first five minutes of overtime settled nothing, and the two teams moved on to three-on-three play. With 3:11 left, Risteau sprung Ward on a breakaway, and the gifted sniper from Kamloops made no mistake, burying the puck for the sudden-death winner.

Berger made 43 saves for the Merritt win; Vernon’s Ty Taylor was almost as good, stopping all but two of 38 shots directed his way.

Finally, on Sunday, the Centennials wrapped up their weekend with a matinee tilt versus the visiting Alberni Valley Bulldogs. In a bit of an ugly affair, the Cents recovered from a miserable start to battle back and force the game to overtime, where they ended up losing 5-4. It was Merritt’s league-leading eighth OT-loss this season.

With the whole team playing poorly, the Centennials fell behind 1-0 just three minutes into the game, and trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes. Michael Regush scored the lone Merritt goal in the first period on a breakaway.

Following a goaltending change, Merritt managed to regain its composure, and battled back to tie things twice in regulation, at 3-3 and 4-4, on goals by Ward, Court and Stephan Seeger. For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Centennials headed to overtime.

Seeger almost buried the winner four minutes into the first OT period, but Brody Claeys robbed him in the Bulldogs’ net. The puck went back the other way, and Jake Witkowski ended the game, and completed the hat trick with a beautiful shot high stick side on Berger.

Claeys finished with 32 saves, while starter Cole Lancaster and Berger combined for 24 stops. Merritt went zero-for-five on the powerplay — a stat that, combined with the slow start, likely cost the Centennials the game.

On a positive note, Ward finished the weekend with five points in three games, topped only by Risteau’s seven –— including his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals.

Asked if Ward’s return was the difference maker on the weekend, Martin said, “It does seem like this season, we’ve always been a player or two short when it comes to offensive success. When you add someone with his kind of skill set, it does seem like things just fall into place.”

Martin noted that 19-year-old Court has really found his game, and “was outstanding on the weekend. It’s what we’ve been waiting for.”

Martin also lauded the play of Berger between the pipes.

“He was great. He’s done his job, which is stopping pucks. One of his assets is his skating. I would say he’s the best goalie skater we’ve had during my time [in Merritt].

All that said, we’re still going to need both [our goalies] to play well if we’re going to be successful in the long run.”

Martin didn’t have an easy explanation for his team’s slow start against Alberni Valley on Sunday.

“I don’t want to guess and say that perhaps the players were taking their oppponents too lightly. I don’t think that was the case. We just seemed to make a couple of mistakes early in our own zone, and they came back to bite us. All of a sudden, we were down a couple of goals and wondering what happened.

“We had a couple of really good offensive chances shortly after, where we really parted the sea on those guys, but we didn’t end up scoring.

Cents and Silverbacks this Saturday night

Friday’s and Sunday’s game were the first opportunities for Cents’ fans to see the team’s newest acquistion, Ethan King. The 17-year-old, six-foot, six-inch blueliner logged limited minutes as he got himself used to the tighter quarters of BCHL rinks, and the play of his Merritt teammates.

“Ethan’s the type of defenceman that you want to see just go out and play a simple game. He did well,” said Martin.

The first Cents-Vipers set-to on Saturday saw a rare bout of fisticuffs, as Merritt’s Sterphan Seeger and Vernon’s Connor Clouston dropped the mitts. It was a battle of former major-junior players, as Seeger spent last season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Flint Firebirds, while Clouston has spent time with Kamloops, Medicine Hat and Moose jaw of the Western Hockey League.

The Cent’s next home game is on Saturday, Jan. 21, when they entertain the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The opening puck drop is at 7 p.m.

In other news, the Centennials announced this week the rehiring of Dan Sallows as the club’s head scout. He filled the same position during the 2014-15 BCHL season.

Sallows played an important role in recruiting current Cents players Michael Regush, Tyler Ward, Tyrell Buckley and team captain Brett Jewell.