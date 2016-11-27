Cents squander one, steal one for weekend split

Friday, the Merritt Centennials played a good game at home and lost. Saturday, they performed poorly on the road and won. Go figure.

The Centennials deserved better in their 4-3 loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday night. They outplayed the visitors for large parts of the game, got solid goaltending from Colten Lancaster, and scored twice on the powerplay. That should have been enough to pick up the win.

Unfortunately, the Cents were guilty of some lapses – especially in their own end – and paid dearly for the letdowns. The defensive corps were giving up the blueline too easily, and allowing the ‘Backs to skate to the middle of the ice to shoot point blank on Lancaster, who had little chance on three of the four pucks that got by him.

Merritt scorers were Zach Risteau with his team-leading 12th, linemate Michael Regush and red-hot Henry Cleghorn with his fourth goal in as many games. Lancaster was busy, stopping 36 of 40 shots sent his way, while Salmon Arm’s Trevin Kozlowski turned aside 32 of 35.

In his post-game interview, Centennials head coach and GM Joe Martin said that his team basically gave the opposition three of their goals with turnovers and sloppy play in the Merritt end.

Gone early in Friday’s game was Merritt’s Nick Fidanza, who was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for an unfortunate check from behind at 1:01 of the first period. As a result of the banishment, Fidanza was unable to play alongside his younger brother, Mike, who was a last-minute call-up from the Chase Heat.

Saturday, in Trail, it was Merritt netminder Jake Berger who basically gifted the 3-2 victory to his team with a stunning 48-save performance against a Smoke Eaters team that currently sits in third place in the Interior standings, one point ahead of the Centennials.

Despite being outshot 22-12 in the first period, it was the Cents who scored the first two goals of the game, courtesy of Cleghorn and Fidanza. Trail closed to within one before the buzzer went, but Risteau restored Merritt’s two-goal lead at 7:42 of the second stanza.

The Smoke Eaters again closed to within one goal before 40 minutes were over, but that’s the way it stayed. Trail outshot Merritt 18-7 in the final period, but Berger was equal to the task, stopping everything thrown at him. The intense but cleanly-played game featured just two penalties, both to Merritt.

As a result of the weekend split, Merritt’s record sits at 11-12-5-1 at the midway mark of the 2016-17 BCHL regular season.

Sitting out both weekend games were defenceman Michael Van Unen and forwards Chase Bell and Tyler Ward. Defenceman Tyrell Buckley missed Friday’s outing, but played in Trail.

Merritt’s lone game this coming weekend is a home date with the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday. The Grizzlies sit at the top of the Island division standings, two points up on Powell River. Their line-up features high-scoring forwards Tyler Welsh and Cole Pickup, both of whom have 32 points, and goaltender Matthew Galajda, who already has 14 wins to his credit this season and a sparkling 0.925 save-percentage.