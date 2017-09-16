Home   >   Sports   >   Cents still looking for first win

Cents still looking for first win

By on September 16, 2017
Merritt netminder Jake Berger was busy again on Friday night, making saves every which way in his team's 2-0 loss to the visiting Vernon Vipers. (Ian Webster/Herald).

 

For three games in a row, Merritt Centennials’ netminder Jake Berger has stood on his head. For three games in a row, the Cents have lost.

Despite Berger’s heroics between the pipes, Merritt’s latest setback came on Friday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena – a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the visiting Vernon Vipers.

Berger came up big time-and-again against the high-flying Vipers. (Ian Webster/Herald)

In a feisty affair that saw plenty of after-the-whistle pushing and shoving, and 13 minor penalties handed out, the Vipers scored once in the first period and once in the third to pick up their first shutout of the season, and extend their record to 3-0.

There were lots of scrums throughout the night, resulting in a combined 12 powerplays. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Thanks to some great goaltending at both ends of the ice, Friday night’s affair remained scoreless until Vernon’s Niko Karamanis managed to deflect a shot from the blueline past Berger with 2:39 remaining in the first period. Assists went to Jack Judson and Keyvan Mokhtari.

Both teams hand a number of excellent scoring chances through the second and third periods as powerplays abounded, but Berger and Vernon’s Ty Taylor managed to stop everything thrown their way.

Vernon netminder Ty Taylor was at the top of his game, pitching a shutout in the Vipers’ 2-0 win. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The Vipers closed out the scoring with an insurance marker off a fluky play. On the powerplay, Vernon’s point shot wound up behind the Merritt net. The opportunistic Karamanis managed to corral the puck and throw it out front, where it deflected off the back of Berger and into the net.

The final shot count was 32-29 in favour of the Vipers. Merritt went 0-for-8 on the powerplay, Vernon 1-for-4. The Cents have yet to score with the man advantage this season.

The Centennials’ record falls to 0-3. They’ll look to get on the winning track Saturday, when they play their first road game of the regular season against the Warriors in West Kelowna. Eighteen-year-old rookie Vincent Duplessis is scheduled to get his first start in net for Merritt.

The Cents will almost certainly be without centre Christian Sabin against the Warriors. He was injured in Friday night’s game, which featured a number of big hits by both teams.

Merritt’s Christian Sabin was injured in friday’s game. (Ian Webster/Herald).

AFTER THE WHISTLE

Vernon head coach and GM Mark Ferner was pleased with his team’s effort.

“This building is never easy to play in,” he said. “We knew Merritt was going to work hard. We got one early and just hung on, then we were fortunate to get one near the end.”

Vernon head coach Mark Ferner chats it up with the officials in Friday night’s game. (Ian Webster/Herald).

“We had a few defensive breakdowns. In this building, you cross the red line, take a stride, and it can be a scoring chance. A lot of our guys haven’t played here before. There were a lot of odd bounces at times. One thing you have to do is get bodies to the net, and pucks to the net.

“Good on our goalie, Ty Taylor. Coming in here and getting our first shutout of the year. I thought our guys did a pretty good job in front of Ty, and when we needed him, he was there.”

“It wasn’t picture perfect, but we’ll take it,” said Ferner.

Merritt assistant coach Matt Samson felt that his team earned its share of bounces Friday night, especially in the powerplay department, but couldn’t score goals.

“We need some more finish, that’s for sure,” said Samson. “We just didn’t have enough forwards going. The line of Stockie, Schneider and Zorn is doing things right, and we keep coming back to them. We need other lines to emulate their style of play.”

Brendan Schneider had another good game for the Centennials, on a line with Ashton Stockie and Zach Zorn. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Samson didn’t mind the physical nature of Friday’s contest. He thought the players on both teams got into the game more.

“It just comes back to finish. We had our chances, but couldn’t capitalize,” he said.

There were lots of big hits in Friday’s game, including this one by Merritt’s McKullen Astill on Vernon Viper Josh Prokop. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Cents’ assistant coach Brandon Shaw, who is in charge of the defense, said it’s been a steep learning curve for his young blueline brigade, which has just two players with previous BCHL experience.

“They’ve got to learn how the league plays, plus learn the new rink and new teammates. It’s a big adjustment. Some of our guys have adjusted well; others are taking a little more time. A big thing with defensemen is confidence,” said Shaw.

Merritt players and coaches are still working things out in the early going of this BCHL season. (Ian Webster/Herald).

“Even for myself, it’s been a big adjustment,” added Shaw. “Coming from Ontario, things are different. The game of [Junior A] hockey in Ontario is different from here in B.C. We’re on track to get better and better each day and each game. We all, myself included, just need to put the necessary work in. It just takes time.”

Despite taking two of the four Merritt penalties in the game, defenseman Sam Miller had a good outing and was selected the Fortis Energy Player of the Game. (Ian Webster/Herald).

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *