Cents still looking for first win

For three games in a row, Merritt Centennials’ netminder Jake Berger has stood on his head. For three games in a row, the Cents have lost.

Despite Berger’s heroics between the pipes, Merritt’s latest setback came on Friday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena – a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the visiting Vernon Vipers.

In a feisty affair that saw plenty of after-the-whistle pushing and shoving, and 13 minor penalties handed out, the Vipers scored once in the first period and once in the third to pick up their first shutout of the season, and extend their record to 3-0.

Thanks to some great goaltending at both ends of the ice, Friday night’s affair remained scoreless until Vernon’s Niko Karamanis managed to deflect a shot from the blueline past Berger with 2:39 remaining in the first period. Assists went to Jack Judson and Keyvan Mokhtari.

Both teams hand a number of excellent scoring chances through the second and third periods as powerplays abounded, but Berger and Vernon’s Ty Taylor managed to stop everything thrown their way.

The Vipers closed out the scoring with an insurance marker off a fluky play. On the powerplay, Vernon’s point shot wound up behind the Merritt net. The opportunistic Karamanis managed to corral the puck and throw it out front, where it deflected off the back of Berger and into the net.

The final shot count was 32-29 in favour of the Vipers. Merritt went 0-for-8 on the powerplay, Vernon 1-for-4. The Cents have yet to score with the man advantage this season.

The Centennials’ record falls to 0-3. They’ll look to get on the winning track Saturday, when they play their first road game of the regular season against the Warriors in West Kelowna. Eighteen-year-old rookie Vincent Duplessis is scheduled to get his first start in net for Merritt.

The Cents will almost certainly be without centre Christian Sabin against the Warriors. He was injured in Friday night’s game, which featured a number of big hits by both teams.

AFTER THE WHISTLE

Vernon head coach and GM Mark Ferner was pleased with his team’s effort.

“This building is never easy to play in,” he said. “We knew Merritt was going to work hard. We got one early and just hung on, then we were fortunate to get one near the end.”

“We had a few defensive breakdowns. In this building, you cross the red line, take a stride, and it can be a scoring chance. A lot of our guys haven’t played here before. There were a lot of odd bounces at times. One thing you have to do is get bodies to the net, and pucks to the net.

“Good on our goalie, Ty Taylor. Coming in here and getting our first shutout of the year. I thought our guys did a pretty good job in front of Ty, and when we needed him, he was there.”

“It wasn’t picture perfect, but we’ll take it,” said Ferner.

Merritt assistant coach Matt Samson felt that his team earned its share of bounces Friday night, especially in the powerplay department, but couldn’t score goals.

“We need some more finish, that’s for sure,” said Samson. “We just didn’t have enough forwards going. The line of Stockie, Schneider and Zorn is doing things right, and we keep coming back to them. We need other lines to emulate their style of play.”

Samson didn’t mind the physical nature of Friday’s contest. He thought the players on both teams got into the game more.

“It just comes back to finish. We had our chances, but couldn’t capitalize,” he said.

Cents’ assistant coach Brandon Shaw, who is in charge of the defense, said it’s been a steep learning curve for his young blueline brigade, which has just two players with previous BCHL experience.

“They’ve got to learn how the league plays, plus learn the new rink and new teammates. It’s a big adjustment. Some of our guys have adjusted well; others are taking a little more time. A big thing with defensemen is confidence,” said Shaw.

“Even for myself, it’s been a big adjustment,” added Shaw. “Coming from Ontario, things are different. The game of [Junior A] hockey in Ontario is different from here in B.C. We’re on track to get better and better each day and each game. We all, myself included, just need to put the necessary work in. It just takes time.”