Cents’ struggles continue; losing streak at four

For the second weekend in a row, the Merritt Centennials went two-and-out in games against BCHL opponents.

Friday night, in front of 2,200 fans at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee,Washington, the Cents failed to protect a two-goal lead in the first period en route to a 5-3 loss to the Mainland division-leading Wild.

Twenty-four hours later, at the Kal Tire Place in Vernon, a little over 1,500 spectators watched as the Vipers dismantled the Centennials to the tune of 3-1. The win vaulted the Snakes past Merritt into second place in the Interior division.

More troubling than the pair of defeats were the ways Merritt found to lose their third and fourth games in a row. They were outshot badly in both outings (52-18 in Wenatchee, 39-20 versus Vernon) and completely outplayed for extended stretches of time. If not for the excellent play of Centennials’ netminders Colten Lancaster and Jake Berger, the scores could have been a lot uglier.

The Cents scored just once in 10 powerplay opportunities over two games, and surrendered a short-handed goal while playing with the man advantage for five minutes in the late stages of Saturday’s game, and the score just 1-0 for Vernon.

Even the Cents’ discipline on the weekend could be called into question. In the Wenatchee game, five Merritt penalties in the second period (including three in a row at one point) opened the door for a successful Wild comeback.

Despite being outshot 19-11 in the first period in Wenatchee, it was Merritt ahead 3-1 on the scoreboard at the end of 20 minutes. Cents’ marksmen were Zach Court (Brett Jewell), Cade Gleekel (Zach Risteau, Tyrell Buckley) and Henry Cleghorn (Stephan Seeger, Michael Regush). Brendan Harris had the Wild’s lone tally.

Things went sour quickly after the intermission when the Wild’s dynamic Charlie Coombs scored his first of three on the night just 19 seconds into the second period, and added another less than three minutes later.

AJ Vanderbeck gave Wenatchee its first lead at 12:35 of the second with a powerplay goal, and Coombs completed the hat trick at 13:39 of the third period. The Wild outshot the Centennials 33-7 over the final 40 minutes.

Saturday’s contest was a closer one (scoring-wise) with neither team getting on the board in the first period, although the Vipers had a marked edge in shots, 16-4. Keith Anderson’s tally at 6:22 of the second gave Vernon a one-goal lead that held up until there was less than five minutes remaining in regulation. That’s when Merritt, on a five-minute man advantage, coughed up the puck to Niko Karamanis, who scored shorthanded on a breakaway.

Gleekel, with his second of the weekend and team-leading seventh goal, made things interesting with 1:03 remaining, but Anderson’s second of the night into an empty net secured the Vernon win, their first against Merritt in three tries this season.

Merritt’s ill-fated five-minute powerplay late in the third period of Saturday’s game came about because of a major penalty and game misconduct called against Vernon’s captain Riley Brandt for a vicious blind-side hit on 16-year-old Merritt defenceman Michael Van Unen, who had to be assisted off the ice.

Centennials’ head coach Joe Martin was livid in his post-game radio interview, stating that Brandt’s late check on a player in a vulnerable position was one of the worst he’s ever seen, and that he would definitely be contacting the league about supplemental discipline.

Still out of the Merritt line-up on the weekend were defenceman Michael Faulkner and forward Tyler Ward. A date for their return to action is still unknown.

As a result of their four-game losing streak, the Centennials have fallen to fourth place in the Interior standings. They have the same number of points, 19, as third-place Trail, but the Smoke Eaters have played one less game.

Up next for Merritt is a three-game Island road trip, with games in Powell River on Friday, Alberni Valley Saturday and Nanaimo on Sunday.