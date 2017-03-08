Cents sweep Warriors in four straight!

The Merritt Centennials did the improbable – sweeping the defending RBC national champion West Kelowna Warriors in four games straight to move onto the second round of this year’s BCHL playoffs.

The deed was accomplished in dramatic fashion Tuesday night – on home ice and in front of over 700 delirious fans – as the Centennials overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Warriors 4-3 in sudden-death overtime in game four of the series.

The hero in OT for the second time in this best-of-seven series was 20-year-old Stephan Seeger. The native of Camford, Conn. pounced on a big rebound off a point shot by Cents’ defenceman Aaron Murray and made no mistake – burying the puck behind Warriors’ netminder Cole Demers at the 2:03 mark of the first overtime period. Chase bell picked up the second assist.

Seeger’s game-winner capped off a stunning comeback by a Merritt team that was outplayed for most of the opening 40 minutes, and found themselves down 3-2 at the first intermission. In fact, it took until there was only 26 seconds remaining in regulation before the Cents could garner the equalizer – courtesy of Tyler Ward with his league-leading seventh goal of the post-season.

The tying goal wasn’t without controversy, as no goal light ever came on, and initially no referee pointed to the net to signify a successful scoring attempt. After a lengthy discussion among all four on-ice officials, a goal was allowed, and game four was on its way to overtime.

West Kelowna was full value for their one-goal lead through 59 minutes of play, as the Warriors were determined not to bow out of the series without a win. Despite a lineup lacking four starters and including two affiliate players, last year’s champs gave it everything they had, and played with tenacity and pride right to the bitter end.

The Centennials actually got on the scoreboard first, as they had done in every game of the series up until Tuesday night. On this occasion, it was Michael Regush who found the twine on a shot from distance set up by team captain Brett Jewell. It came at 3:59 of the first period.

It was all Warriors after that, as they peppered Merritt netminder Jake Berger with 39 shots through two periods, and scored three times unanswered. West Kelowna marksmen were forward Pharm Dhaliwal, along with defencemen Jake Harrison and Michael Ryan.

There were two turning points in the game, according to Cents’ assistant coach Matt Samson. The first was Jewell’s goal late in the first period that narrowed the score to 3-2. It kept Merritt close on the scoreboard, despite being badly outplayed up to that point.

The second turning point, said Samson, was when the Centennials were penalized twice just seconds apart and had to briefly play five-on-three hockey, and then five-on-four for almost a full two minutes. They weathered both storms, and seemed to gain some confidence going forward. Merritt played much better in the final minutes of the second stanza, and definitely took the game to West Kelowna throughout the third period.

The final shot counts for both teams was 46. neither side was able to score on their two man-advantage situations.

Out for the duration of every shorthanded situation, and for large chunks of the final 20 minutes of regulation was Centennials’ defenceman Zach Metsa, who easily had his best game in a Cents’ uniform Tuesday night.

Not suited up for Tuesday’s game were Cents’ defender Tyrell Buckley, who was serving the second game of his two-game suspension for a check from behind back on March 4, and forward Zach Risteau, out with a hand injury sustained in game three on Monday night.

Failing to finish Tuesday’s game was hard-working Merritt forward Zach Court, who was injured along with West Kelowna’s Braiden Epp when the two collided heavily on the end boards late in the second period. Neither player was at fault, and no penalties were called.

The Merritt playoff series win was the first by a Centennials’ team since the 2011-12 season when Merritt swept the Prince George Spruce Kings in four games in the first round before falling to the Penticton Vees in five.

This year’s Centennials now await the conclusion of the Trail-Salmon Arm series to see who their next playoff opponents will be. The Smoke Eaters currently lead the Silverbacks 3-0 in their best-of-seven series. Should they prevail, Merritt will face the Vees in the second round, with game one likely to be on March 17 in Penticton.

For now, Centennials players and fans can simply savour the moment. A great job, boys!