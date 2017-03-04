Cents take game one of BCHL playoffs

On a night when both goalies were not at their best, the Merritt Centennials’ Jake Berger let in one less puck than his West Kelowna counterpart, Cole Demers, as the Cents defeated the Warriors 6-5 in game one of their best-of-seven first round playoff series at Royal LePage Place on Friday.

The win was the first in the post-season for a Centennials team since March 18 of 2013, when Merritt defeated West Kelowna 4-3 in game three at home before going on to lose the series to the Warriors in five.

Forwards Zach Risteau and Tyler Ward led the way on Friday night, scoring two goals apiece, while team captain Brett Jewell and defenceman Mike Faulkner added one each. Special teams were a factor. Merritt went two-for-five on the powerplay. West Kelowna scored on its only man-advantage opportunity.

The Cents could not have had a better start to the game, with Risteau and Ward both beating a very rusty Demers in the opening eight minutes of the first period to give Merritt a quick 2-0 lead.Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, Merritt took the foot off the gas pedal, and West Kelowna was allowed to regain its composure and slowly but surely take over the momentum of the game. They got one goal back in the first, and scored twice more in the second to even things up at 3-3. The Cents’ third tally came courtesy of Risteau on the powerplay.

The Warriors scored again just 1:46 into the third period to take the lead, but fortunately Ward replied 30 seconds later to deadlock the teams once again. That seemed to spark the Centennials, as Faulkner and Jewell beat Demers 61 seconds apart to put the Cents in front again by two.

West Kelowna wasn’t about to go away, and Quinn Foreman’s second of the game with 2:34 remaining in regulation made it a one-goal game again. With Demers pulled for a sixth attacker, the Warriors did everything but score as the final seconds ticked down.

Friday’s series opener was as ugly as it was exciting. The contest was filled with mistakes by both teams, ragged play, and lots of questionable hits and hacks that went uncalled – because it’s playoff time.

In his post-game interview, Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin said that with the feeling out process done, and the first-game jitters out of the way, he expects both teams to play a lot better in game two Saturday night in West Kelowna.

The final shots on goal were 39-25 in favour of Merritt. The Warriors took seven of the 10 minor penalties called in the game.

The Cents’ top two scoring lines (Risteau/Cade Gleekel/Rylan Van Unen and Ward/Jewell/Mike Regush) racked up 11 points between them.

Friday’s win came in front of a vocal crowd of Centennials’ fans who made the trip across the Connector to see game one. An even bigger Merritt crowd is expected on Saturday at West Kelowna as a fan bus has been organized to transport loyal supporters.

At the first period intermission on Friday, it was announced that local buyers have been found for the West Kelowna Warriors junior A franchise, and the team will not be leaving town as had been speculated.