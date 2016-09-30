Cents take down Silverbacks 5-2

The Merritt Centennials scored four times in the first period en route to a 5-2 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday night. The victory, Merritt’s second in a row, improves the Cents’ record to 4-2-0-1, good for nine points and second place in the BCHL’s Interior Division.

Despite being outshot 4-0 in the early going of Friday’s contest at the Shaw Centre, it was the Centennials who opened the scoring. Defenceman Mark O’Shaughnessy’s seemingly harmless wrist shot from the point found its way past Silverbacks’ netminder Brandon Kegler, who was playing his first game for Salmon Arm since returning to the team following a tryout in the Western Hockey League. The lone assist on Merritt’s first goal went to Michael Regush.

Just 32 seconds later, Tyler Ward put the Cents ahead 2-0, when his unassisted wrister from in close beat Kegler over his left shoulder. The two quick goals-against seemed to send the ‘Backs into disarray, as the Centennials racked up the next seven shots in the period, and force the game’s first penalty by Salmon Arm’s Jared Turcotte.

A Merritt powerplay that scored four times in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over West Kelowna continued to be red-hot Friday night. Regush tallied his third goal and ninth point in just seven games, finishing off a nice passing play from Cade Gleekel and Zach Metsa.

Ward closed out the first-period scoring at 13:41 with his second of the night, a breakaway marker assisted by Metsa and Brett Jewell.

The final shot count after 20 minutes was 14-7 in favour of Merritt.

Centennials’ starting goalie Jake Berger had to be sharp in the second period, as a determined Silverbacks’ squad took it to the visitors, outshooting them 17-10, and scoring the only two goals of the middle stanza on powerplays. Both came off the stick of Elijiah Berriga, assisted by Mitch Skapski (brother of Merritt’s Marshall Skapski) and Carson Bolduc.

The scoring parade quieted down in the final period of regulation, with neither team able to score until Merritt’s Zach Risteau added a shorthanded insurance marker into an empty net with 1:39 left. It was Risteau’s second goal in as many games since joining the Centennials at the beginning of this week.

The final shot count was 33-31 for Salmon Arm, who didn’t have Lady Luck on its side Friday night. The Silverbacks had two goals called off in the game – one because of a quick whistle just minutes into the game, and the other because of a delayed Merritt penalty at the start of the second period.