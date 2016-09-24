Cents take a tumble at BCHL Showcase

If the Merritt Centennials were looking to impress the more than 100 college, university and NHL scouts at the 5th Annual BCHL Bauer Showcase in Chilliwack this week, they sure went about it the wrong way.

The Cents, both individually and collectively, looked unprepared in both their games at the league spectacle, losing 7-2 to the Prince George Spruce Kings on Thursday night, then bowing to the Cowichan Valley Capitals by a score of 4-2 in a Friday afternoon matinee contest.

The Centennials displayed insufficient energy, enthusiasm, intensity or urgency in their pair of outings at the Prospera Centre in Chilliwack, falling behind early to the Spruce Kings in the first contest and never recovering, and then giving up three unanswered goals in the final 30 minutes of their loss to the Caps.

In game one, the team allowed three goals on Prince George’s first three shots. While starting netminder Jake Berger was weak on his angles, the Spruce Kings were allowed far too much time and space entering the Cents’ zone. Scoring for PG were captain Brett Mennear, along with Braiden Epp and Ben Poisson.

Berger’s night ended early, as he was replaced by Colten Lancaster just 6:57 into the opening period.

Calvin Tilsley made it 4-0 before the first frame was over, and Drew Lennon bumped the spread up to five early in the second, before Merritt captain Brett Jewell was able to beat Liam McCloskey in the Prince George net with his second goal of the season from Michael Van Unen and Marshall Skapski.

Any thoughts of a Cents’ third period comeback were quashed early as Jamie Huber restored his team’s five goal lead at 4:16 of the final stanza. Zach Zorn tipped in a Mark O’Shaughnessy point shot for Merritt’s second and last goal of the game at 13:36. A second assist was awarded to Skapski.

Prince George closed out the scoring with an empty-netter by Liam Watson-Brawn.

The Spruce Kings outshot the Cents 28-27. Merritt went one-for-seven on the powerplay, Prince George one-for-five.

Special teams were a factor on Friday as well, as Merritt again went only one-for-seven with the man advantage, including zero-for-five in the final 30 minutes and 53 seconds of the game when Cowichan was mounting its comeback.

Despite Max Newton opening the scoring for the Caps, it was the Cents who emerged with a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, thanks to goals by Michael Regush, from Zach Metsa and Tyler Ward, and by Jewell, from O’Shaughnessy and Zach Court.

That was it for Merritt scoring, however, as Cowichan netminder Lane Michasiw blanked them the rest of the way. At the other end of the ice, Lancaster was beaten by Ayden MacDonald in the second period, and by both John Sladic and Darren Hards in the third.

The Cents were again outshot by one, 26-25.

Merritt players were given the weekend off following the Showcase. Hopefully it will be an opportunity to regroup, prior to their next game – on the road against the West Kelowna Warriors on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Game time at the Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.