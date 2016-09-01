Cents trim down their roster as the pre-season continues

Eleven days into their main camp, the Merritt Centennials are slowly but surely paring down their roster to the maximum 22 players allowed at the start of the 2016-17 BCHL season on Sept. 9.

As of Wednesday afternoon of this week, the Cents were sitting at 26 players still in camp — three goalies, nine defencemen and 15 forwards.

According to Centennials head coach and GM Joe Martin, one netminder, two D’men and a single frontliner still have to be given their walking papers.

The process of reducing the Cents’ roster over the last week and a half has been an arduous one. There’s been a lot of talent at this year’s main camp, and more than a few of the players that have been cut to date are fully capable of playing in the British Columbia Hockey League this year. They just won’t get their chance with Merritt.

Not helping matters when it comes to trimming the numbers has been the strong play of the various Centennials line-ups in their three exhibition match-ups to date.

Merritt is undefeated — having tied Salmon Arm 5-5 on Aug. 24, prior to taking both games in their home-and-home series with the Vernon Vipers on the weekend by scores of 3-0 and 4-3.

In their opener against the Silverbacks, the Cents dressed an all-rookie line-up, and looked none the worse for it.

Led by Max Palaga in net, and the two-goal effort of Juanre Naude (don’t even ask how to pronounce the name) up front, Merritt jumped out to a 4-1 lead before hanging on against a more experienced Salmon Arm side.

Shots were 54-34 in favour of the ‘Backs. Other Cents’ scorers were Luke Recchi (Mark’s nephew), Jake Livingston and Jason Village.

“I was quite impressed with both teams. Despite [our] lead for the first half of the game, it was Salmon Arm who really took it to us, but our players hung in there,” said Martin.

Friday, on the road in Vernon, the Centennials were even more impressive — recording a shutout against their Interior arch-rivals.

Merritt’s two puckstoppers were Jake Berger and Dorian Labranche, while the goalgetters were the red-hot Tyler Ward (six goals so far this pre-season), linemate Ethan Skinner and rookie blueliner Zach Metsa.

“It probably looked easier than it was,” said Martin. “[Vernon] had a couple of good scoring chances, and our goalies made the saves when they needed to. We had more of a veteran line-up, and the team played better from top to bottom.”

In Saturday’s home-ice rematch against the Snakes, the Centennials put in a dominating performance, although it didn’t show on the scoreboard. Merritt outshot Vernon 54-34 in their one-goal victory and set the tempo all night long.

Labranche and Daniel Paul shared the win in net. The Merritt scoring was taken care of by veterans Chase Bell, Mark O’Shaughnessy and Henry Cleghorn, along with rookie John Stein.

“I thought we played pretty solid,” said Martin. “There were a couple of breakdowns, but they were all by rookies. Our vets were steady.”

As it looks going into this weekend’s home-and-home pre-season series with the Royal Bank Cup champion West Kelowna Warriors, the Centennials have three goaltenders competing for two spots — veteran Colten Lancaster (just back from training camp with the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades) and newcomers Berger and Paul.

“We’ll take the best two,” Martin said bluntly.

On defence, still in camp are returnees O’Shaughnessy, Tyrell Buckley, Tyler Holz and Mike Faulkner, along with Marshall Skapski (acquired from the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs) and rookies Zach Metsa, Mike Van Unen, Andrew Troy and Joel Scrimbit.

Finally, up front, returning Centennials include Ward, Bell and Cleghorn, as well as Zach Court, Michael Regush, Brett Jewell, Zach Zorn, Nick Fidanza and Ryan Roseboom. First-year players are Skinner, Wicks, Tyler Pietrowski, Cade Gleekel, Rylan Van Unen and Stein.

Both Roseboom and Gleekel have yet to play in the pre-season as they recover from off-season injuries.

Diminutive in size, Stein has made a big impression.

“He’s still here,” said Martin. “He’s a really smart player and a good skater.”

Naude made a strong case for making the Cents’ final roster, but the coaching staff felt his play dropped off just a bit in his final two outings.

“The pace caught up with him,” said Martin. “We still really like him, and have spoken to his coaching staff back at Pursuit of Excellence in Kelowna. We’ll be keeping in touch.”

Friday, the Cents play in West Kelowna. Saturday, they host the Warriors at 7 p.m.

“We’ll be looking for consistency, for continued physicality, for steady defence and goaltending, and some dynamic play by our forward group,” said Martin, looking ahead to the weekend.