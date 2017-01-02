Cents usher in New Year with a win

In front of a small but festive crowd of just over 300 on New Year’s Eve, the Merritt Centennials got goals from seven different players in a 7-1 victory over the visiting Coquitlam Express. The win brought to an end the Cents’ six-game winless streak that began back on Dec. 9 in West Kelowna.

Cade Gleekel got the ball rolling for the Centennials with his 10th goal of the season at 5:55 of the first period, with assists from Zach Court and Aaron Murray. Late in the same period, Michael Faulkner (Rylan Van Unen, Chase Bell) and Zach Risteau (Nick Fidanza, Zach Bleuler) added to Merritt’s lead with tallies 40 seconds apart.

Keegan Jones netted Coquitlam’s only goal of the afternoon matinee encounter to start the second period, but Tyrell Buckley (Nick Wicks, Bell) and Zach Zorn (Court, Gleekel) would reply in the middle stanza to extend the Cents’ lead to 5-1 after 40 minutes.

It was all Merritt in the final frame of regulation. Van Unen picked up his third goal of his rookie season, from Bell and Tyler Holz, and Henry Cleghorn would close out the scoring with his 11th of the 2016-17 campaign, assists going to Zorn and Bleuler.

In total, 14 different Centennials’ players picked up one or more points in the one-sided contest that saw Merritt outshoot Coquitlam 62-20. In all fairness to the Express, the last-place team in the BCHL came into Sunday’s game with only two 20-year-olds in the line-up, and just five healthy defencemen. Decimitated by injuries and bad luck, head coach Barry Wolff’s beleaguered squad has only registered six wins this season.

Neither team managed to score on a total of four powerplays between them. Colten Lancaster picked up the win in the Merritt net, while a game but overwhelmed Lawson Fenton took the loss between the pipes for Coquitlam. The same two teams were scheduled to play on Wednesday night of this week in Coquitlam. The score of the game was not available by the time this paper went to press.

The Centennials should have gone two-for-two on the weekend, and dumped their slump one night earlier. Unfortunately, they failed to capitalize on a depleted Penticton line-up on Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to the Vees in front of 3,200 fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

With five regulars on the sidelines due to injury, the Interior-division-leading Vees were ripe for the picking, but the Cents managed to shoot themselves in the foot in losing to their arch-rivals for the four successive time this season.

Special teams proved to be Merritt’s undoing, as they surrendered a pair of powerplay goals to Penticton, and only got one in reply. They also failed to score on a minute and 27 seconds of five-on-three advantage in the first period – arguably the turning point in the entire contest.

Goal scorers for Merritt were Cleghorn (Michael Regush, Fidanza) at 7:21 of the second period, and Van Unen (Gleekel, Bleuler) just over eight minutes into the third. The latter goal was a controversial one, as Van Unen and Vees’ defenceman Mitch Meek were tangled up behind the play. A linesman tried to intervene, and in doing so, tripped up Meek. The puck came to Van Unen, who skated in on a breakaway and beat Penticton goalie Mathew Robson. An irate (head coach) Fred Harbinson on the Penticton bench and a howling home crowd failed to sway the on-ice officials who allowed the goal to stand.

The Cents were true to form in allowing the Vees to pepper their starting netminder, Jake Berger, with 37 shots, while only managing to direct 34 at Robson.

Merritt’s win over the Express on Sunday improved the Cents’ record to 13-15-2-7, good for 35 points and sole possession of fifth place in the Interior division. The Centennials are two points up on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks with a game in hand, and just two points back of the West Kelowna Warriors in fourth with 37 points.

The Cents and Warriors play their second home-and-home series of the season this coming weekend, with the teams squaring off at Royal LePage Place on Friday night before reconvening at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. The Warriors swept the previous back-to-back get-together in early December, and leapfrogged the Centennials in moving up from sixth to fourth place in the standings at the time.

Depending upon how the Cents did in Coquitlam on Wednesday, Merritt and West Kelowna could be tied in points going into their weekend doubleheader, only adding to the significance of their pair of meetings 24 hours apart.

One bit of good news going into the weekend is the expected return to the ice of Cents’ second-year forward Tyler Ward, who has been out of the line-up for 11 weeks with a broken bone in his wrist that required surgery. The 17-year-old Kamloops product had a banner rookie season last year with 17 goals and 10 assists for 27 points in 52 games. Before getting injured this season, Ward had registered seven goals and five assists for 12 points in just 16 games.