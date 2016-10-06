Cents and Vees home-and-home this weekend



British Columbia Hockey League action this coming weekend sees the Merritt Centennials and the Penticton Vees squaring off in a rare home-and-home series between the two teams.

Friday night, the Centennials travel to Penticton to play the league-leading Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Saturday, the Vees are in town for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The Cents will head to Penticton Friday with a 3-1 from their last four games. They were scheduled to play in Trail against the Smoke Eaters Wednesday night. The results of that game are available here.

Following the Centennials’ disappointing showing at the BCHL Bauer Showcase in Chilliwack on Sept. 22 and 23, the Merritt team has played some excellent hockey. It began with a 5-1 victory in West Kelowna on Sept. 27, followed by a 5-2 win away from home last Friday against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

A star in both the aforementioned games was the Centennials’ newest player acquisition, 18-year-old forward Zach Risteau from Lakeville, Minn. The diminutive speedster picked up four points (two goals and two assists) playing on a line with fellow Americans Cade Gleekel and Tyler Pietrowski.

Merritt netminder Jake Berger was also impressive in the two wins, turning aside 69 of 72 shots sent his way. It was a nice bounce-back pair of performances for the 19-year-old goalie after being pulled in a 7-2 loss to the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Showcase.

Saturday night saw the Cents host the Island Division’s Cowichan Valley Capitals. The two teams first met on Sept. 23 at the Showcase, with the Caps prevailing 4-2.

In the rematch on the weekend, Merritt was in the driver’s seat for most of the game against Cowichan. The Cents outshot the Caps 15-9 in the first period, and were full value for an early 2-0 lead.

The Capitals refused to roll over against their Interior opponents however, and battled back to tie the contest at two apiece and later 3-3. Merritt scorers up to that point were Tyler Ward (with his team-leading sixth goal), Mike Faulkner and Gleekel.

Just when it appeared as though the game was headed to overtime, Cowichan’s pesky forward Max Newton buried the game winner behind Berger with 81 seconds showing on the clock.

It was a frustrating loss for a Centennials team that outplayed the opposition most of the night, but was perhaps guilty of letting the foot off the gas pedal on occasion, allowing the gritty Capitals to stick around.

In his post-game interview with Q101 radio’s Voice of the Centennials Mantar Bandhal, Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin said that he was a little shocked by the final outcome.

“It’s disheartening. There was a game to be had early in this one if we had taken it to them. We kind of sat back and went into a defensive shell. Cowichan’s a simple team, but they do [things] very well.”

Martin credited Caps’ starting netminder Lane Michasiw for an outstanding performance in stopping 37 of 40 Merritt shots.

“I think that he’s one of the best goalies in this league. He’s an older guy and experienced. I think that he made every save that he could see. He was the backbone of their squad [Saturday night].”

Looking ahead to the Trail game played Wednesday night, Martin told Bandhal that there were lessons to be learned from the loss to the Caps and applied to the match-up with the Smokies. An important one was to not allow the opposition to build any momentum following a goal for or against.

The Centennials will need to play textbook hockey on the weekend in their series with the Vees, who look like a powerhouse again this year. Penticton is off to a 7-1 start going into Friday’s game, and has a line-up that looks as good — if not better — than last season.

Backstopping the Vees is 20-year-old goaltender Mathew Robson, an off-season acquisition from the Ontario Junior Hockey League. A blue-chip defensive corps features veterans Mitch Meek and David Eccles, along with young 17-year-old Griffin Mendel, who was named this week to the NHL’s watch list.

Up front, Penticton is led by a pair of holdovers from last season, Nick Jones and Owen Sillinger, and by 18-year-old newcomers Ty Amonte (son of former NHLer Tony Amonte) and highly-touted Grant Cruickshank. Amonte is slated to attend Boston College next year, while Cruickshank will be off to the University of Wisconsin.