Cents and Warriors on a collision course

With just eight regular-season games remaining for each team, the Merritt Centennials and the West Kelowna Warriors appear destined to meet one another in the first round of this year’s BCHL playoffs.

The two bitter rivals are deadlocked in a tie for fourth place in the Interior division with 50 points apiece, three points back of the Trail Smoke Eaters who have played one more game.

While catching and even passing the Smokies for third is not out of the question for either the Cents or the Warriors, points are typically hard to come by down the stretch. Final placings may well be determined by the outcome of the Merritt-Trail home-and-home series on Feb. 17 and 18 and the Merritt-West Kelowna showdown on Feb 24.

This season’s playoff format in the Interior sees the top two teams (almost certainly Penticton and Vernon) earn a bye in the opening round, while third place plays sixth and fourth squares off with fifth in best-of-seven series.

The Centennials took a huge step towards establishing some post-season creditability this week with a pair of impressive wins to close out their six-game homestand. On Tuesday night, netminder Jake Berger picked up his first-ever BCHL shutout in Merritt’s impressive 3-0 blanking of the visiting Vipers. The win came on the heels of a 6-2 Cents’ triumph over the Warriors last Friday — a game that saw the Cents score four unanswered goals in the third period to break open a 2-2 tie.

Goal scorers for Merritt in the third period against the Warriors were Zach Risteau, Rylan Van Unen, Nick Fidanza and Nick Wicks. Tyler Ward in the first period and Brett Jewell in the second also found the back of the net for the Centennials, while Connor Sodergren and Jon Russell replied for the Warriors.

Berger made 28 stops to pick up his 16th win of the season; Cole Demers took the loss between the pipes for West Kelowna, turning aside 32 of 37 shots. The Cents went one-for-four on the powerplay, the Warriors zero-for-two.

If Friday’s win was a statement game, scoring-wise, Tuesday’s victory highlighted the Cents’ ability to play well on the defensive-side of the puck when they put their collective minds to it. Not to take anything away from Berger’s shutout and 30 stops, but the Vipers had very few quality chances all night. Merritt’s blueline brigade consistently made the right plays in their own end, and received solid support from the forwards on the backcheck and along the boards.

Risteau opened the scoring in the first for Merritt, with one of his patented quick-release shots from the left face-off dot that blew right past Vipers’ goaltender Ty Taylor. Less than two minutes later, the Cents’ Tyler Ward upped the lead to two with an equally nice shot from the high slot.

That’s the way it stayed on the scoreboard until late in the third period, when 17-year-old Rylan Van Unen scored an insurance marker — his second goal in as many games.

Merritt peppered Taylor with 42 shots on the night. Neither team was able to score on nine combined powerplay opportunities.

Give credit where it’s due. The Centennials appear to have rediscovered their mojo since head coach and GM Joe Martin made a couple of key personnel moves. His addition of youthful Van Unen and Wicks to the top two scoring lines seems to have added a spark of enthusiasm to a couple of combinations that had become a little stagnant.

Similarly, Martin’s expansion of the powerplay role to three different units appears to have taken some of the predictability out of the Cents’ attack with the man advantage. While they only have one goal in their last 10 chances, the various setups have been incredibly dangerous — a ticking time bomb ready to explode.

The Centennials are on the road this weekend with games in Chilliwack on Friday, in Victoria on Saturday and in Cowichan Valley on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are currently in second place in the Coastal division, five points back of Wenatchee, while the Grizzlies lead the Island division, and the Capitals hold onto fourth place.

Merritt’s next home game is on Feb. 18 versus Trail.

Former Centennial Nick Jermain scores twice for Quinnipiac

Ex-Merritt Centennial Nick Jermain, from Cos Cob, Connecticut, scored the first two goals of his collegiate career in leading his Quinnipiac Bobcats to a 5-2 victory over the Yale Bulldogs in NCAA Division 1 hockey on the weekend.

Jermain, 19, is in his rookie season with the Bobcats after spending the 2015-16 campaign in the BCHL with Merritt.

In 54 games with the Cents, the speedy winger netted 29 goals and added 25 assists for 54 points.

With the win, 19th-ranked Quinnipiac improved its record to 16-11-2 overall. In addition to Jermain, the Bobcats’ roster includes BCHL grads Logan Mick, Thomas Aldworth, Chase Priskie, Luke Shiplo, Landon Smith, Craig Martin, Scott Davidson, Bo Pieper and Andrew Shortridge.