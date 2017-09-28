Cents win – at last!

It wasn’t pretty, but they did it. The Merritt Centennials finally won a regular-season game, after going 0-6-0-0 to start the 2017-18 BCHL campaign. The Cents defeated the visiting Surrey Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday night, in front of a small week-night crowd of 375 fans at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Playing against his former team, newly-acquired Merritt defenseman Colten Gerlib was the hero of the moment, as his wrister from the right faceoff circle with 3:59 remaining in regulation play beat Surrey netminder Alex Horawski and broke a 1-1 deadlock that had lasted since the 11:29-mark of the opening period.

The go-ahead goal was all the more notable as it came on the powerplay. It was the first Cents’ score with the man advantage in 24 opportunities this season. Assists on the eventual game-winner were awarded to Henry Cleghorn and Chase Bell.

It was Bell’s second point of the night, as he recorded Merritt’s first period goal, shortly after Surrey’s Jordan Robert had put in the Eagles on the board first with a powerplay tally. Bell’s marker was the result of two excellent passes en route up ice, by defenseman Sam Miller and winger Matthew Gosselin.

As previously stated, this game was no work of art. The play by both teams was sloppy at times, with numerous missed passes, turnovers, and failed chances. The Eagles had the Cents on the ropes on several occasions, as evidenced by the final shot totals, which were 44 to 23 in Surrey’s favour.

The Cents might not have been in a position to win the game in the third were it not for goaltenders Vincent Duplessis and Jake Berger. The 18-year-old Duplessis got the start (just his second so far this season) and was solid through 21-plus minutes of action, turning aside all but one of 18 shots.

Unfortunately, early in the second period, Duplessis fell awkwardly going across his crease, appeared to sustain an upper body injury and had to leave the game. Berger came in without a warmup and proceeded to shut the door the rest of the way against the Eagles, stopping all 26 shots.

As the final buzzer went to end the third period, anxiety turned to relief and outright elation as Cents’ players poured off the bench to celebrate their first win of the season.

Cents’ captain Tyrell Buckley said Wednesday’s victory was huge.

“It was a big win, for sure. Obviously [the losing streak] had been weighing on us quite a bit. Everybody sees the numbers, and isn’t very happy with them,” said Buckley. “Despite losing, I think we played well at the Showcase [in Chilliwack], and made the turn. Tonight was a big step in the right direction.”

Nobody felt the pressure going into Wednesday night’s game more than the team’s captain.

“It was definitely there alright,” Buckley said. “All you can do is keep working, and keep the guys positive. This is my last year, and I have to make the most of it – help the new guys out as best I can, and lead by example.”

The team will have a chance to build on their breakthrough as they play twice at home this weekend. Saturday, Merritt hosts the Cowichan Valley Capitals at 7 p.m., then entertains the Prince George Spruce Kings on Sunday at 2 p.m.