Cents win one for the ages in triple overtime

Stephan Seeger’s sudden-death goal at 3:07 of the third overtime period gave the Merritt Centennials a stunning 5-4 win over the West Kelowna Warriors on Saturday at Royal LePage Place, and a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven round one playoff series. The two BCHL Interior division teams resume play on Monday with game at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The game-winning goal came off a great play by the Cents’ Chase Bell. The 19-year-old Lethbridge native blew down the left wing and fired a low shot on net that Warriors goaltender Cole Demers could only redirect out into the centre of the ice. Seeger jumped all over the juicy rebound, firing the puck into a yawning cage.

The next few minutes were sheer bedlam as Cents’ players poured onto the ice to celebrate, while a raucous crowd of close to 100 Merritt fans went crazy in the stands above their team’s bench. Even Centennials’ coaches Joe Martin and Matt Samson, along with trainer Kim Penner allowed themselves to get caught up in the moment – big smiles on their faces as they high-fived the players making their way to the dressing room.

It was a magical moment for a Cents’ franchise that has struggled mightily in overtime in recent years. This season alone, Merritt lost a league-high eight games in OT over the course of the regular schedule. It’s been a similar script during past playoffs, beginning with the 3-2 overtime defeat in 2013 at the hands of the Penticton Vees in a crucial game four at home that could have tied the series had it gone the other way, but didn’t. The year before, the Vees did the Centennials in again in extra innings – Wade Murphy’s winner at 7:05 of the second OT period in game four in Merritt sending players, coaches and over 1,000 fans at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena home heart-broken.

Saturday night’s contest in West Kelowna should never have gone past regulation. Merritt got another great start, and were full value for a 4-0 lead by the 2:40 mark of the third period. Cents’ goal scorers up to that point were Tyler Ward (with another dazzling two), Michael Regush and Brett Jewell. Between the pipes, Jake Berger was having a terrific night – stopping all 29 shots sent his way, and looking unbeatable.

But, just like 24 hours before, the Centennials let their guard down, went a bit soft, stopped pushing the pace, and paid for it. The Warriors scored four times in a span of just under 11 minutes to tie the game, steal the momentum, and send their fans into a frenzy.

In all fairness to the Cents, it wasn’t a complete meltdown. The game was significantly altered by a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct assessed to Merritt defenceman Tyrell Buckley at 11:18 of the period for a check from behind. With the score 4-2 at the time, West Kelowna promptly scored twice – once on the powerplay and once while the teams were four-on-four – to deadlock things on the scoreboard.

Both teams had some golden opportunities to get the go-ahead goal in the final six minutes plus of regulation, but Berger and Demers stood tall. The final shot count after 60 minutes was 47-25 in favour of West Kelowna.

The first two 20-minute, five-on-five overtime periods were at times cat-and-mouse, and at times frenetic end-to-end mayhem with numerous scoring chances for both sides, and scintillating saves by the aforementioned goaltenders, who just seemed to get better and better as the minutes ticked away.

Just when everyone in attendance was beginning to wonder if the marathon was ever going to end, Bell and Seeger found a minute seam…and the rest is history. Final shot totals were 67 for West Kelowna and 46 for Merritt. The Cents went two-for-eight on the powerplay, the Warriors one-for-six.

Give credit to West Kelowna for never quitting, despite being down by four goals early in the third period, and losing premier defenceman Scott Allan after the first period with suspected back spasms. The Warriors showed why they were RBC national champions last year, and why games are never really over until the final buzzer.

The major against Buckley was a tough one to swallow, although it wasn’t the officials who were at fault. The victim of the hit, the truculent Braiden Epps, appeared to embellish the play with a big stick slap against the boards, followed by down-time on the ice and a dramatic exit to the dressing room. The Warrior was back on the bench minutes later, and didn’t appear to miss a shift.

Ironically, Epps was the guilty party in the last regular-season game between the two teams on February 24 when he crushed Bell into the end boards in Merritt from behind. He received the same on-ice punishment as Buckley, and did get a two-game suspension from the league. Bell did not return to the game.

Could the refs have handled the situation better in West Kelowna? Probably not, given the contact was definitely from behind. The major and game misconduct had to be called. But the league can do the right thing upon review and withhold any additional suspension. IMO, that is.

Wards second three-point (two goals and one assist) night gives him six points in two games and a tie for the playoff scoring lead with the Warriors’ Quinn Foreman (three goals, three assists).

The energy and enthusiasm (and numbers) of Cents’ fans in attendance at games one and two in West Kelowna was a sight to behold, and at times drowned out the chants of the hometown crowd. The Merritt team can only hope for a similar, if not better show of support in games three and four at home on Monday and Tuesday nights. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Come watch some great hockey!