Cents win in overtime – at last!

It took six tries, but the Merritt Centennials finally won a game in overtime!

Defenceman Zach Metsa’s first-ever BCHL goal just 27 seconds into the first overtime period propelled the Centennials to a dramatic 3-2 win against the visiting Victoria Grizzlies in front of just over 500 delirious Merritt fans at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

After a perfect faceoff draw by Michael Regush, and a cross-ice pass at the blueline from Tyrell Buckley, Metsa made no mistake – wiring a slapshot off the crossbar and into the net behind Victoria goaltender Matthew Galajda who never even saw the puck.

It looked like the Centennials were going to taste defeat in extra time yet again, after they surrendered the tying goal in regulation with 1:45 remaining in the third period. The Grizzlies’ Kelvin Mokhtari batted in a loose puck during a wild goalmouth scramble to make it 2-2 on the scoreboard. Merritt netminder Jake Berger, who had been brilliant all night in a 35-save performance, could only roll over in his crease and wonder what it was going to take to put a game away. The answer came early, courtesy of Regush’s clean win at the face off dot and Metsa’s howitzer from the blueline.

Saturday’s contest was a good one from beginning to end, with Victoria coming off a tidy 4-1 victory in Prince George the night before, and Merritt determined to pick up points for the sixth time in their last seven games. The Grizzlies went into the game in first place in the Island division, while the Cents continue to be in a three-team dogfight for second place in the Interior.

It was Victoria who opened the scoring, 1:46 into the first period, when some early sustained pressure resulted in the Grizzlies’ Jake Stevens beating Berger from the point, with help from Timothy Friedmann and Cole Pickup.

That was the only goal of the opening period, as both teams traded chances, but couldn’t beat Galajda or Berger in their respective nets. Merritt did suffer one additional setback, however, as Henry Cleghorn was tossed from the game at the 15:30 mark for an unfortunate but dangerous check from behind on Victoria’s Justin Michaelian. The Cents rose to the challenge – effectively killing off the five-minute major penalty assessed to Cleghorn.

Merritt scored the only goal of the second period, courtesy of Zach Risteau with his team-leading 14th of the season. He cradled a beautiful blueline-to-blueline pass from Michael Faulkner at 15:17 of the middle stanza, broke in alone on Galajda and smoothly deposited the puck behind a helpless Galajda. It was Risteau’s fifth goal in his last four games, as the Minnesota marksman with the golden hands is truly finding his groove in the BCHL.

It continued to be a very entertaining game throughout the third period, with Victoria holding the edge in shots, but Merritt earning just as many good scoring chances. With 10:34 left in regulation, the Cents’ Zach Zorn was rewarded for all his hard work at both ends of the ice with the go-ahead goal, his fifth of the season. It stayed 2-1 until the final two minutes of the period, when Mokhtari’s late tally set the scene for the overtime dramatics and Metas’s golden goal.

Victoria ended the night outshooting Merritt 37-29. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the powerplay. One of Merritt’s thee penalties went to Cade Gleekel, who was caught playing without his face shield properly attached in the second period. Ironically, moments before being assessed the two-minute minor, Gleekel was instrumental in the getting the puck to Faulkner, who headmanned it to Risteau for the Cents’ opening goal. Lady Luck was on Merritt’s side in the unusual circumstance.

Not in the Merritt lineup on Saturday, and gone from the team’s roster, was 19-year-old defenceman Marshall Skapski, who was traded to the Cowichan Valley Capitals earlier in the week. The player move was necessitated by the surplus of blueliners the Centennials had, and 16-year-old Michael Van Unen getting close to returning from injury.

Absent on the Merritt bench Saturday was head coach and GM Joe Martin. He was in Leduc, Alberta, attending meetings prior to the start of the Team Canada West selection camp for the World Junior A Challenge. That camp runs from Dec. 5 to 8. There will be 60 skaters in attendance from the five western Junior A hockey leagues – including the Merritt Centennials’ Michael Regush. Martin will stay for the duration of the camp and help in the final selection process.

Capably running the Cents’ bench in the game against the Grizzlies was assistant coach Matt Samson, with assistance from goaltending coach and former Centennials player Jamie McCaig (1999-2000).

Merritt’s win on Saturday keeps them in fourth place in the Interior division with 30 points, just three behind both the Vernon Vipers in second and the third-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

Up next for the Centennials is a weekend home-and-home series with the West Kelowna Warriors. Last season’s RBC Cup national champions are currently in fifth place in the Interior with 27 points, the same number as the last place Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Those two teams square off in a midweek clash on Tuesday night this week.