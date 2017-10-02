Cents’ winning streak reaches three

The Merritt Centennials extended their current winning streak to three games with a pair of impressive home-ice victories on the weekend.

Saturday night, the Cents got points from 11 different players, and another solid performance from netminder Jake Berger in a 7-1 drubbing of the Cowichan Valley Capitals. The Caps were coming off an 11-1 loss to the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night.

Sunday afternoon, Berger was at his best again as the Cents broke open a close game for 40 minutes with three third-period goals in a 5-2 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings. The Kings had defeated the Centennials 4-3 at the BCHL Bauer Showcase in Chillliwack on Sept. 22.

Merritt’s winning streak began back on Sept. 27 when they defeated the visiting Surrey Eagles 2-1 on home ice. The Cents opened the 2017-18 regular season with six straight losses before downing the Eagles.

The Centennials scored early and often in their tilt with the Capitals, building a 3-1 lead by the 8:23-mark of the first period. Merritt scorers were Henry Cleghorn, Jack Vincent and the red-hot Nick Wicks, while David Laroche replied for the Capitals.

The Cents added to their lead with the only two goals of the second period, off the sticks of Alex Bourhas and Zack Zorn. They got two more in the third period from Mathieu Gosselin and Ashton Stockie. It was the first goal of the season for Bourhas, Gosselin and Stockie.

Four of Merritt’s goals on Saturday night were on the powerplay, and a fifth was scored shorthanded. Overall, the Centennials went 4-for-11 with the man advantage, while the Caps made good on one of their four powerplay chances.

Berger stopped 19 of 20 Cowichan shots through 60 minutes. At the other end of the ice, the Caps’ Yann Dery was good on 36 of 43 shots sent his way.

Sunday’s game was a much closer one for two periods, with the teams tied at 1-1 after 20 minutes and 2-2 at the second intermission. Merritt scorers were Zach Court and Wicks, while Prince George marksmen were Ben Poisson and Kyle Johnson.

The Spruce Kings, who were playing their third game in less than 48 hours, seemed to tire early in the final stanza, and the Cents pounced. Joey Berkopec, Brendan Schneider and Vincent scored in a span of six minutes and 49 seconds to give the Cents a three-goal lead that was never really threatened.

Berger was much busier Sunday, facing 34 shots over three periods. Merritt had 29 shots on Prince George goalie Evan Debrouwer.

Once again, Merritt’s special teams were effective – scoring on three of six powerplay opportunities, and surrendering only one to the Spruce Kings in their five chances.

AFTER THE WHISTLE

There was a rare scrap in Saturday’s game, as young Rylan Van Unen dropped the gloves with Cowichan’s Alexandre Drapeau.

Not playing in Sunday’s game were 20-year-olds Henry Cleghorn and Zack Zorn. The two Cents’ veterans were pulled from the lineup for violating team rules.

Suiting up for Cowichan on Saturday was Raphael Gosselin, older brother of Merritt rookie Matthieu Gosselin.

In attendance at Sunday’s game with Jack Vincent’s sister, Emily, was Vancouver Canucks’ defenseman Troy Stecher. The 23-year-old Stecher played for two seasons (2011-13) in the BCHL with the Penticton Vees before attending the University of North Dakota on a scholarship. He was signed by the Canucks in 2016.

Merritt netminder Vincent Duplessis, who was injured in the Sept. 27 game against Surrey, will be out of the lineup for about five weeks with an upper body injury. His replacement and Berger’s backup in both weekend games was 19-year-old affiliate Jared Breitkreuz from the 100 Mile Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

Also not playing on Sunday due to injury were defenseman Colten Gerlib and forward Chase Bell. Both are expected to be ready for this Friday’s game against the Silverbacks in Salmon Arm.

Practising with the Centennials for the last week has been 16-year-old forward Cody Savey from Campbell River. He spent time with the West Vancouver Hockey Academy, the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League last season.