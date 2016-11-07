Cents’ woes worsen; Island trip nets a single point

Going into the weekend, if you thought things couldn’t get much worse for the ailing Merritt Centennials…think again. The Cents limped home Sunday night from their three-game road trip to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast with only one of a possible six points, and three more losses added to their current seven-game losing streak.

Miraculously, Merritt still finds itself in a third-place tie with Vernon in the BCHL’s six-team Interior division as the Vipers — along with West Kelowna and Salmon Arm — are all below .500 and performing just about as miserably as the Centennials.

Despite a long travel day on Friday, things didn’t start off too badly for the Cents, as they managed to secure a single point from a hard-fought 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Powell River Kings. Brett Jewell in the first period and Zach Risteau in the third took care of the Merritt scoring during regulation play, while Ian Ross and Tristan Mullin replied for Powell River. The Kings’ Carter Turnbull notched the winner 1:13 into the second period of overtime with the teams playing three-on-three. It was Merritt’s third OT loss this season. Both goaltenders — Merritt’s Colten Lancaster and Powell River’s Brian Wilson — were outstanding throughout the game in their respective nets, although the Kings outshot the Cents 43-27.

Things went seriously south for the Centennials — both literally and figuratively — 24 hours later, as the team looked awful in losing 3-1 to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. The ‘Dogs went into the game having won only four times in 19 starts this season, and occupying the basement position in the BCHL standings.

After Connor Welsh gave Alberni Valley a 1-0 lead in the first period, Merritt’s Zach Court briefly sparked his side with a goal seven seconds into the middle stanza. The fire was quickly snuffed out however by two more Bulldogs’ tallies in the second — courtesy of Alex MacDonald and Jake Witkowski. There was no scoring in the third period. Merritt’s Jake Berger and Alberni’s Carson Schamerhorn (brother of former Centennial Jarrod Schamerhorn) each faced 38 shots in net.

Sunday’s stop at the Frank Crane Arena in Nanaimo was a nothing less than a nightmare, as the Cents were embarrassed 7-0 by the host Clippers. This game was over early — the Boatmen scoring four times on their first 11 shots, and holding a five-goal lead through 20 minutes. A change of goaltenders — Berger coming in for Lancaster — did little to inspire a Merritt side that could do nothing right. They went 0-for-6 with the man advantage, surrendered four powerplay goals, and were outshot 32-23 in the matinee encounter.

Merritt was without defenceman Mike Faulkner and forward Tyler Ward all weekend, and their absence was noticeable. The Cents struggled at both ends of the ice without two of their premier players. Filling in as best as possible were affiliate call-ups Joel Scrimbit and Todd Bredo on the blueline and Mitch Ledyard up front.

The Centennials have all this week to recover and reload following their five consecutive games away from the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. They return to action this Friday with a home-and-home series against the Silverbacks, who currently occupy last place in the Interior division. Merritt has won both previous regular-season meetings between the two teams this year.