Champion bull-rider Ty Pozzobon dies at 25

Merritt, the Nicola Valley, and the rodeo community the world round continues to mourn this week, after Ty Pozzobon, Canada’s best bull-rider who had a bright future ahead of him, was found deceased Monday morning at his home in Merritt.

Local RCMP and the BC Coroners Service confirmed Tuesday that Pozzobon was found unresponsive at his home 25 kilometres west of Merritt on Monday. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Pozzobon was 25 years old.

A veritable phenom in the sport of bull riding, Pozzobon seemed to be reaching the apex of an already-illustrious career on the rodeo circuit in late 2016. A three-time qualifier at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, he earned the title of Canada’s top bull-rider in 2016, after winning the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada crown.

Pozzobon followed up that performance with a fourth-place finish at the 2016 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas in November — having been narrowly defeated for the world title on the final day of competition.

Born on November 9, 1991, Ty Pozzobon hit the ground running. He was an enthusiastic and outstanding participant in every activity imaginable. A gifted goaltender in rep hockey during his high school years, Pozzobon gave up the frozen game in order to pursue his first love — rodeo, and specifically bull riding. A graduate of Merritt Secondary School, Pozzobon won a national high school rodeo title in 2009, and was the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) Rookie of the Year in 2010.

On an April 2015, ShawTV broadcast, Pozzobon credited growing up watching his dad and uncle ride bulls for his interest in the sport.

“I knew at a really young age I was going to be a bull rider,” Pozzobon said. “I love the sport. I think about bull riding all day, every day.”

While his successes brought him to various rodeos and competitions across North America — Pozzobon was a regular at the Cloverdale Rodeo and the Calgary Stampede, among others — he maintained an indelible connection to his home town.

Pozzobon hosted a bull riding clinic at his parents’ ranch just outside of Merritt, passing on his love of the sport to a new generation of riders in the Nicola Valley.

Along with his father Luke, he created Pozzobon Bucking Bulls, a family owned and operated herd started in 2010.

From 2013 to 2015, the Pozzobon family hosted the Ty Pozzobon Invitational bull-riding event in Merritt. It attracted some of the world’s top cowboys.

Following his performance at the World Finals last year, Merritt’s city council was mulling over a plan to add “home of Ty Pozzobon” to the various “Welcome to Merritt” signs posted around town.

“Ty was an absolutely wonderful young man. I’ve known Ty personally for a very long time. I had my chunk of dirt right across the river from his grandparents’ and where his mom and dad [lived],” said Merritt mayor Neil Menard.

“Ty put Merritt on the map in a bigger way than it already was. I think it helped us to enhance the western cowboy atmosphere of this city.

“We want the family to know that our city, our council are very, very grieved by the loss of Ty.”

Reaction from the rodeo community to the news of Pozzobon’s tragic death has been swift and extensive. A statement on the Pro Rodeo Canada website called Pozzobon “a talent that comes along very seldom in any sport. And while all of us mourn the loss of one of our sport’s brightest stars, we are painfully aware that we have also lost one of the truly genuine people in this or any sport.

“The ever-ready Pozzy grin, the endless love and devotion to family and friends, his ability to pick up the spirits of those around him — those are special talents — as great, and maybe even greater, than his superstar ability to ride the rankest bulls in the industry,” the release went on to state.

A champion in the sport of bull riding.

PBR will recognize and celebrate Ty’s life beginning this weekend at an event in Chicago.

The funeral service for Ty will be held at the Merritt Civic Centre on Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rider Relief Fund, a non-profit foundation that provides financial assistance to people injured through bull riding.

Speaking to the Calgary Sun, Luke Pozzobon said he’ll miss “everything” about his son.

“He was good people. There wasn’t a mean bone in his body. Worried about everybody else, not himself.”

