Change coming to top cop position in Merritt

There will be a new staff sergeant at the Merritt RCMP detachment in 2018.

Current top cop Sheila White has taken a new job as an advisory non-commissioned officer (NCO) responsible for Clinton, Kamloops, Merritt, Logan Lake, Ashcroft, Lytton and Lillooet.

“I get to mentor and advise detachment commanders in seven different detachments,” said White. “I’ve been in Merritt now five years as a staff sergeant, I was in Smithers before that as a staff sergeant, so I’ve gained a lot of experience over my time and some skill set that I’m looking forward to passing on to other detachment commanders.”

Her current job is being posted internally in October, with a candidate expected to fill the position by the end of the year.

White, however, will continue to serve as Merritt’s staff sergeant until her replacement is in place, and that replacement will continue to receive her guidance given White’s new role.

Despite moving on to a new job, White isn’t moving away from the Nicola Valley.

“My job is such that I’m on the road a lot, so I can travel and work from my laptop, so I don’t anticipate that I’ll be in my office in Kamloops too much,” said White. “I anticipate that a lot of my work will be done out of Merritt.”

White — an RCMP veteran with over 30 years of experience — came to Merritt in the summer of 2012. She told the Herald she and her husband were welcomed by the community right away.

“So welcomed that we plan on retiring here,” she said.

White spent 11 years in Smithers and also served in the B.C. communities of Houston, Chase and her first posting in Princeton.

Along with her husband, she is an avid motorcyclist, which is a hobby well accommodated by the rolling roads throughout the Nicola Valley.