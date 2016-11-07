Changes coming to B.C.’s online campsite reservation system

The provincial government will be instituting changes for 2017 after hearing complaints about the scarce availability of campsites at B.C.’s provincial parks.

A press release from the Ministry of Environment on Nov. 7 detailed the changes to the system, which will no longer have an “opening day” in mid-March. Instead, reservations will open up for the 2017 season through a rolling three-month period. Individual campsites will be available to be booked four months ahead of the campground’s first reservable date.

During the 2016 camping season, the provincial government heard complaints from B.C. residents who felt they were left out in the cold without a reservation, while those who managed to reserve sites often overbooked (booking up more sites than necessary, only to drop the unneeded sites closer to the date), or even scalped their reservation — reselling the booking for sometimes up to ten times the price on busy weekends, according to one report from the CBC.

The release from the Ministry of Environment on Nov. 7 detailed further changes to the online reservation system, aimed at curbing the practice of reselling or overbooking sites.

A pilot project will be implemented in select parks, which will reduce the maximum length of stay to seven days during peak camping season, in order to allow more campers the opportunity to use the sites, stated the release.

“We want to make sure the campsite reservation service is doing its job as effectively and efficiently as possible. We know British Columbians want a reservation system that is fair, and that they have just as good a chance of securing a campsite as the next person,” stated Mary Polack, minister of environment in the press release.

There are approximately 10,700 campsites managed by BC Parks, with 55 per cent of those sites being reservable ahead of time. The rest are operated on a first come, first served basis.