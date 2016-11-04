Changes coming to parking provision in zoning bylaw

The pay-in-lieu of parking provision in the city’s zoning bylaw is sticking around for now, but is likely to get a change that makes it more palatable to downtown business owners.

Under the provision, a business can be charged $3,500 per off-street parking spot if it has fewer stalls than required in the bylaw. Any money collected is held in reserve to fund any parking infrastructure needed in the future, such as a parkade or a lot. The provision applies to various classes of buildings, but a group of business owners known as Downtown Voice has been particularly vocal in their opposition to the rule, saying the provision is hurting the economic development of the downtown core.

A motion brought forward by Coun. Mike Goetz to change the dollar amount of the parking provision from $3,500 to $1 and to review the situation on an annual basis was green lit by council at a committee of the whole meeting held Thursday (Nov. 3). The motion will now be brought to a regular council meeting as a zoning amendment.

A zoning amendment bylaw will require public notice, so a change to the provision won’t be immediate said City of Merritt corporate officer Melisa Miles at the meeting.

Multiple business owners have said the provision has affected their ability to sell or renovate their businesses, claiming that doing so triggered requirements from the city to provide parking they don’t have or pay large sums of money.

Nicola Lanes owner Ewan Turner told the Herald that he’s been trying to sell his bowling alley so that he can retire, but the parking provision has scuttled three potential sales.

Thursday’s meeting was held at the request of Goetz to discuss the bylaw further with business owners, having deferred a decision on whether or not to change the bylaw at last Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

At that meeting, staff had recommended council maintain the status quo by leaving the parking provision unchanged.

Downtown Voice has been asking that the provision be scrapped altogether.

About 60 people attended Thursday’s meeting in council chambers. Six people made speeches, but aside from Goetz, no one proposed any other alternative to the controversial rule.

Though there wasn’t much debate on how to change the bylaw from either council or the crowd, but the six of seven members of council who were at the meeting expressed interest in altering it. Coun. Linda Brown was not in attendance.

Goetz’s motion was approved 6-0 and council is expected to vote on the proposed change at its Nov. 8 regular council meeting.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard told the Herald he feels that council built trust and understanding with the business community.

“When you handle things the way this was handled tonight, it just shows both parties that we can work together,” Menard said.

Downtown Voice member Bruce McMurchy said starting the group has opened up a line of communication with city council that was lacking in the past.

He said changing the bylaw to $1 should revitalize Merritt’s downtown.

“Now we can have investors come in and see that yes they can indeed develop a business, develop a property and not have the threat of this pay-in-lieu [of] parking held over them. No one can afford these thousands of dollars,” McMurchy said.

Goetz told the Herald the $1 fee is to simply keep the parking provision on the books.

“We need to have a parking bylaw, but when it needs to be enacted, then you enact it,” Goetz said.

Both Menard and Goetz told the Herald they envision that the parking bylaw will be reviewed annually during council’s budget meetings.

Goetz said he’s not concerned the reserve fund won’t generate much money for parking infrastructure in the future, because it hasn’t been used yet and hasn’t been paid into many times.

The provision has existed in some form since 1980 and to date has collected about $71,000 for the reserve fund from two payments.

He said that if in the future the parking fee needs to be increased council can discuss what a fair price would be with Downtown Voice.

“But I think it’s a long time before we ever have that conversation,” Goetz said.