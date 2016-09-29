Charges against Merritt hunter tossed

By: Cam Fortems, KTW

The Crown has dropped illegal hunting charges against a Nicola Valley trapper who argued the rules were unclear.

The provincial Court Services Online database shows a stay of proceedings has been entered on charges under the Wildlife Act against Kim Robinson.

Charges are stayed when there is not a substantial likelihood of conviction.

The charges stemmed from an incident in January 2015, when a conservation officer stopped to check on Robinson as he was pulled over on a Nicola Valley backroad.

The Crown alleged he targeted a bobcat without a special hunting tag and, instead, used hounds to track the fleeing animal under his trapping licence.

Robinson was charged with three counts under the Wildlife Act, one of them for having an unrelated tag for a bear improperly marked.

Robinson testified in court he told the conservation officer, and had witnesses to back him up, that he was hunting a cougar using tracking dogs. He had a tag to hunt cougar.

But the conservation officer testified Robinson told him his hounds were “on a bobcat.”

Robinson has both trapping and hunting licences.

The Crown originally argued at trial that hunters — but not trappers — can use dogs to track prey.

Contacted this week, Robinson said knowledgable trappers have always known they can use dogs to track prey, but noted the province only recently changed the rules.

“The new regulations just came out in the summer,” he said.

“When it came out a few months ago, I knew why it came out. They had no business charging me in the first place.”

New rules state trappers cannot use dogs to pursue fur-bearing animals.

While Robinson said the rules are now clear, he argues they’re misguided.

He is still able to harvest a bobcat with a trap, but that trap doesn’t differentiate between a mature tomcat and a female or juvenile.

By using tracking dogs, however, Robinson said he is able to target the mature bobcat that is less important to sustainability of the population.

“When I look at the track, I can tell you what it is,” he said.

“I can tell it’s a mature tom.”

Robinson came to fame nearly a decade ago when he found fugitive Allan Schoenborn, who was later found not criminal responsible by reason of a mental disorder for killing his three young children in a Merritt home.