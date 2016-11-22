- MSP fees will rise for some in 2017Posted 13 mins ago
Charges pending after dog death
Animal cruelty charges are pending after a dog was found deceased on the Coldwater reserve, hanging from a tree.
Police were notified of the incident, which occurred about a month ago, by someone in the Coldwater community and the subsequent investigation has made progress.
“We’ve identified who owns the dog and who the suspects are and we will be putting forward charges,” said RCMP Const. Rose Grant.
Police are recommending that anyone with any information regarding this file contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Angels Animal Rescue Society founder Judanna Dawn told the Herald the society has been looking into this incident and are forwarding information to the RCMP.
She said the dog was found hanging from its neck, and had barbed wire on its muzzle.
Despite the especially heinous nature of the incident, Dawn said animal abuse is something that happens in every community.
She hopes this incident reminds people to create better standards of living for animals in their communities, regardless of where they live.
“We hope this dog’s suffering encourages communities to have zero tolerance for abuse and neglect,” she said.
“If you don’t stop animal abuse, you’re not going to stop any of the abuse that happens in your community.”
Joseph Diamanti
November 22, 2016 at 4:49 pm
Poor little dog,I appreciate what organizations like angels do immensely, and thanks very much to the officers and their due dilligence. I hope whoever did this faces the maximum penalty for their actions, because this is just horrible and disgusting.