Chiefs-Vees in Fred Page final
It comes as no great surprise that the Chilliwack Chiefs and Penticton Vees find themselves locked in battle for the Fred Page Cup — which is awarded to the playoff champions of the British Columbia Hockey League.
The Chiefs and Vees finished second and third overall in the BCHL regular-season standings with 88 and 86 points respectively.
On the road to the playoff finals, Chilliwack defeated the Langley Rivermen 4-2 in their best-of-seven first-round series, then swept the regular-season champions, the Wenatchee Wild, 4-0 in round two. They followed that up with a 4-2 series victory over the Victoria Grizzlies.
While the Vees had a bye in the first round of the playoffs, both their second and third-round series went to seven games. They disposed of the Merritt Centennials 4-3, and then the Vernon Vipers by the same margin.
Going into Wednesday night’s game four in Penticton, the Vees were leading the Chiefs 2-1 in their best-of-seven series. The Vees won game three 5-2 on home ice.
Both the Chiefs and the Vees have already earned a berth in the Western Canada Cup, which is being held in Penticton from April 29 to May 7.
In January 2012, the Canadian Junior Hockey League announced a new regional playoff format for its four western provinces beginning in the 2012-2013 season.
The champions of the British Columbia Hockey League, Alberta Junior Hockey League, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, and Manitoba Junior Hockey League participate in a five-team tournament along with a host for the Western Canada Cup title.
The Penticton Vees are the hosts of the 2017 Western Canada Cup.