Chiefs-Vees in Fred Page final

By on April 20, 2017

It comes as no great surprise that the Chilliwack Chiefs and Penticton Vees find themselves locked in battle for the Fred Page Cup — which is awarded to the playoff champions of the British Columbia Hockey League.

The Chiefs and Vees finished second and third overall in the BCHL regular-season standings with 88 and 86 points respectively.

On the road to the playoff finals, Chilliwack defeated the Langley Rivermen 4-2 in their best-of-seven first-round series, then swept the regular-season champions, the Wenatchee Wild, 4-0 in round two. They followed that up with a 4-2 series victory over the Victoria Grizzlies.

While the Vees had a bye in the first round of the playoffs, both their second and third-round series went to seven games. They disposed of the Merritt Centennials 4-3, and then the Vernon Vipers by the same margin.

Going into Wednesday night’s game four in Penticton, the Vees were leading the Chiefs 2-1 in their best-of-seven series. The Vees won game three 5-2 on home ice.

Both the Chiefs and the Vees have already earned a berth in the Western Canada Cup, which is being held in Penticton from April 29 to May 7.

In January 2012, the Canadian Junior Hockey League announced a new regional playoff format for its four western provinces beginning in the 2012-2013 season.

The champions of the British Columbia Hockey League, Alberta Junior Hockey League, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, and Manitoba Junior Hockey League participate in a five-team tournament along with a host for the Western Canada Cup title.

The Penticton Vees are the hosts of the 2017 Western Canada Cup.

