CHRISTOPHERSON: Arts need a home in town

by Kurt Christopherson

Hardly a day goes by that someone doesn’t ask about the theatre project. Just to reassure everyone — the Theatre Society is still clearly focused on its goal.

Fundraising efforts to date have yielded over $800,000. Local support has been terrific. Some of that money, such as the $100,000 committed to the project by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and the $50,000 committed by Community Futures Nicola Valley, depends upon receiving significant funding from provincial government sources. Immediately upon receiving clear indication of provincial and/or federal government support, the Theatre Society will vigorously resume our community fundraising drive.

What, exactly, is the theatre project and why it is so important to this community? It is so much more than simply about going to a few movies.

Primarily, it is about getting a performing arts theatre for our community and having the means (through the theatres) to support it financially.

The theatre project is about bringing arts and entertainment and culture to the heart of our city. It is about bringing people (tourists and residents alike) into the city centre on a regular basis — 365 days a year. The theatre project is one more piece of the puzzle that will help make Merritt a major player in the tourism industry in this area.

Merritt needs to diversify its economy and attract new growth. This is of utmost importance given the closure of the Tolko sawmill and the loss of 240 well-paying jobs.

An arts, culture and entertainment centre will serve as an “anchor” for the business community.

We definitely need a performing arts theatre; a cultural space that is designed to host concerts, attract professional performers, support local talent, to provide a home for live theatre, arts and culture performances, educational events, film festivals, lecture series and much, much more.

We need a space where we can foster and encourage our youth to develop their talents in music, dance, drama and fine arts. We need opportunities to showcase and learn about local cultures — First Nations, Metis, Indo-Canadian, country and western, to name a few. We also plan to be able to live screen sports events, opera performances, and educational broadcasts.

Merritt also needs the movie theatres — a place for entertainment, a place where the kids can hang out, where parents can go for a bit of relaxation without having to drive to Kamloops or Kelowna, where seniors can spend an afternoon. The more we travel out of Merritt to satisfy our needs, the harder it is for local businesses to survive. We have planned for three movie theatres — each of which will hold 103 seats. This allows us to show first-run movies. We need to stay current with up to date technologies. A locally-owned and managed theatre also allows us to showcase films that aren’t usually shown in commercially owned theatres — movies such as the locally produced Shana, the Wolf’s Music. The revenue from the movie theatres will help to subsidize the operating costs of the performing arts theatre.

Going to a movie is a social event. Kids go to movies with their friends. Parents go to movies for a night out. Seniors go to movies (especially matinees) for a change of pace, something to do. Parents drop their children off at the movies while they do their shopping. Teens go on dates.

What a wonderful way to get folks of all ages to come back downtown — to visit, to eat at restaurants, to do some shopping, to go for a stroll before or after going to the theatre, to actually communicate face-to-face.

The community needs to work together if Merritt is to diversify its economy. Lumber, mining and cattle are still important mainstays but we must also evolve if we are to remain viable. Tourism can play an enormous role in our growth. A performing arts theatre is vital to the promotion of a music industry in Merritt.

How can you help? For starters, the City of Merritt can accept donations for certain portions of the theatre project and issue tax receipts. You can also lend the society money by way of promissory notes. You can also write letters to corporations and appropriate government ministries to indicate support for the project. You can become a member of the Society. You can provide ideas, advice, and comments to help guide and shape this journey. Check our website. Talk to us in person.

Kurt Christopherson is a city councillor and director with the Nicola Valley Community Theatre Society.