Chypyha’s dream comes true
Merritt’s Tonya Chypyha says it is like a dream come true to perform Friday night for thousands of people at the 2004 Merritt Mountain Music Festival.
Growing up in Merritt, the 2004 Merritt Youth Ambassador has attended the event and considers it an honour to be part of it.
“I am very excited because since I was little, I was always singing whenever I could.”
Just like any person chasing their dream, Chypyha has many country singing idols, but lists Rick Tippe, Lee Ann Rimes and Adam Gregory as the first who come to mind.
“I hope to do a good job and create excitement for the audience. I am not setting any expectations, but I will just let things happen. Hopefully, this will lead to more performances and I will be able to sing next year.”
Chypyha will perform at 5:20 p.m. before British Columbia super star Lisa Brokop.
GAIL CHYPYHA
January 29, 2017 at 9:47 am
Hi Tonya My name is Gail and I am wondering if we are related?
SIincerely
Gail Chypyha