City aiming to establish new mandate for Community Policing Office

City council intends to sit down with the Merritt RCMP to hammer out a mandate for the Community Policing Office after being unable to find a template to work from.

“There have been no templates received from other detachments,” Mayor Neil Menard said at a police committee meeting in December.

The city’s policing committee asked the RCMP to craft a mandate for its Community Policing Office (CPO) based on existing templates back in May, but no such templates were found leading the committee to the decision to craft their own.

“They couldn’t find any mandates anywhere at all,” Menard said. “We need to develop one on our own.”

Menard said he thinks the committee should develop the mandate in conjunction with the CPO, and RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, who oversees the operation.

“She can do a rough draft, but with us as a committee,” said Menard.

The committee hopes to have a draft prepared by the next meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 23.

The CPO has existed in Merritt for about 10 years, operating community policing programs every year with the local RCMP detachment setting its priorities.

“We try and focus on those as well — what are the priorities for the community and for the detachment, and where can we run programs that fit in with those priorities,” Dunsmore told the Herald.

Volunteers and a paid co-ordinator of the CPO operate crime prevention programs in town such as block watches, speed watches and foot patrols.

The CPO was started as a pilot project by the city back in 2007.