City considers honouring Ty Pozzobon on welcome signs

Motorists approaching Merritt may soon get to know the town’s favourite son.

A motion to have staff look into adding “Home of Professional Bull Rider Ty Pozzobon” to the three welcome to Merritt signs on Highway 5 and Highway 5A near Hamilton Hill was approved unanimously at last Tuesday’s regular council meeting (Nov. 22).

The motion was put forward by Coun. Mike Goetz.

“This is fantastic for the community; he’s done well, so I think this is just the start of something we do,” said Goetz at the council meeting.

“Communities use this kind of thing to their benefit [and I’m] not saying we won’t recognize somebody else at another time, I just think this is good start and I think he deserves it.”

A staff report on the design and cost of the additional signage will now be prepared by staff for council to review.

“It’s going to be a very simplistic sign,” Goetz told the Herald.

City of Merritt chief administrative officer Shawn Boven said the project will likely be referred to budget meetings, which are coming up in early 2017.

The 24-year-old Pozzobon is this year’s PBR Canada champion, came in fourth place at the Professional Bull Rider World Finals in Las Vegas, and has even been featured in a number of Ford commercials.