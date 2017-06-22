City council to address pigeon problem

The City of Merritt is looking into a bylaw amendment that’s for the birds.

Merritt city council is directing staff to prepare a report outlining a possible change to the animal control bylaw that will restrict the number of pigeons that can be kept on a property.

The idea was initially brought forward as a notice of motion by Coun. Kurt Christopherson who suggested it be made unlawful to both maintain a colony of more than six pigeons and to attract, feed or keep birds or wild animals on a property.

“The reason for having this bylaw suggestion looked at is simply because at present there’s no way to control how many pigeons dwell on a property,” Christopherson told his fellow council members at their June 13 regular meeting.

The birds, he said, can be a nuisance to neighbours and pose a health hazard.

“At present there’s anywhere from 60 to 70 birds that live permanently at a location — and I won’t mention it in here — but it is causing concerns in the neighbourhood,” said Christopherson.

Coun. Mike Goetz said Christopherson’s motion would mean anyone with a bird feeder would have to take them down.

“I think passing this is too broad,” said Goetz, adding that he couldn’t support the motion for that reason.

Councillors Ginny Prowl and Diana Norgaard questioned the ability to enforce such a rule, while Coun. Linda Brown liked the idea, equating it to the city’s limits surrounding the number of dogs, cats and chickens allowed to be kept on a property.

“If this motion were to pass, what would happen is staff would bring back a proposed amendment to the animal control bylaw,” said chief administrative officer Shawn Boven.

Rather than pass Christopherson’s motion as is, council opted to defeat it and passed another motion directing staff to suggest an amendment to the animal control bylaw addressing the pigeon issue specifically.