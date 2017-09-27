- City council approves right of way for pipelinePosted 37 mins ago
- B.C. WILDFIRES: Full crew responds to blaze south of KamloopsPosted 24 hours ago
- Winter tires required next weekPosted 1 day ago
- Police warning residents to be wary of gifting scamPosted 1 day ago
- Merritt back to seven doctors with arrival of new family physicianPosted 2 days ago
- B.C. NDP to consult public on how legal pot is soldPosted 2 days ago
- GALLERY: Tractors, treats (and garlic) at this year’s Garlic FestPosted 2 days ago
- Change coming to top cop position in MerrittPosted 2 days ago
- Police searching for witnesses after crash on Highway 8Posted 2 days ago
- Miles lands in Logan LakePosted 5 days ago
City council approves right of way for pipeline
The City of Merritt will allow Kinder Morgan to access its existing oil pipeline through the municipality’s biosolids composting site.
On Tuesday (Sept. 19) city council voted unanimously in favour of approving a statutory right of way across the facility.
The energy company requested to access a segment of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline and a valve site.
A staff report from planning and development manager Mark Brodrick states the request is for the pipeline’s operations and not Kinder Morgan’s pipeline twinning project. The provincial government has voiced its opposition to the expansion project, and has said it may not yet proceed.
Coun. Ginny Prowal asked if the city’s manager of the composting facility had been informed of this decision.
“Yes we have,” said chief administrative officer Shawn Boven.
“The spot [where] the right of way is is a portion of the road that’s regularly travelled, it won’t impact operations.”
The compost facility is located at the bottom of a dirt road that breaks off from Airport Road.
The statutory right of way will provide safer access during the fall and winter months, and act an alternative to crossing through airport land, stated the staff report.
As part of the agreement, the city will receive $25,000 as compensation for allowing the non-exclusive right of access.