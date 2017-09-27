City council approves right of way for pipeline

The City of Merritt will allow Kinder Morgan to access its existing oil pipeline through the municipality’s biosolids composting site.

On Tuesday (Sept. 19) city council voted unanimously in favour of approving a statutory right of way across the facility.

The energy company requested to access a segment of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline and a valve site.

A staff report from planning and development manager Mark Brodrick states the request is for the pipeline’s operations and not Kinder Morgan’s pipeline twinning project. The provincial government has voiced its opposition to the expansion project, and has said it may not yet proceed.

Coun. Ginny Prowal asked if the city’s manager of the composting facility had been informed of this decision.

“Yes we have,” said chief administrative officer Shawn Boven.

“The spot [where] the right of way is is a portion of the road that’s regularly travelled, it won’t impact operations.”

The compost facility is located at the bottom of a dirt road that breaks off from Airport Road.

The statutory right of way will provide safer access during the fall and winter months, and act an alternative to crossing through airport land, stated the staff report.

As part of the agreement, the city will receive $25,000 as compensation for allowing the non-exclusive right of access.