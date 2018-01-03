City council opts out of extra meeting following election

The current Merritt city council won’t be holding an additional meeting after the results of the 2018 municipal election are in later this year.

While discussing adopting the 2018 schedule of council meetings last month, Coun. Linda Brown suggested council hold an additional meeting that would take place three days after the Oct. 20 municipal election, and two weeks ahead of the inaugural meeting of the next city council on Nov. 6.

The current council’s final meeting of it’s four-year term will be Oct. 9, but if it were a non-election year a second meeting would be held Oct. 23 as there are typically two council meetings each month – every second and fourth Tuesday.

“I don’t see a rationale for cancelling that meeting. We’re still a board until the end of October,” Coun. Brown told corporate officer Sean Smith at last month’s meeting.

Smith said he doesn’t think it is common procedure for an outgoing council to hold a meeting between election night and that inaugural meeting, which the community charter states must be held in the first 10 days of November following an election.

Coun. Mike Goetz said he would not support the current council having another meeting following the election, viewing it as inappropriate.

“The night of the election results, if I’m not voted in as a councillor, it would be inappropriate for me to sit in a meeting on the 23rd having been defeated on the 20th,” said Goetz.

The current council’s term doesn’t technically expire until that Nov. 6 meeting according to section 119 of the community charter, Smith pointed out.

“If council wishes to have that [Oct. 23] meeting there’d be nothing statutorily inappropriate to do so, nor do I think there’d be any issue with cancelling that meeting,” Smith told council.

Coun. Kurt Christopherson said that not holding that meeting is more of a traditional practice.

“After the ninth, if we’re all defeated, we’re a lame duck council, and we shouldn’t be making any decisions whatsoever,” Mayor Neil Menard told his fellow council members .

Brown said she felt that regardless of being a lame duck or not, this council is still elected to act on behalf of the public until that first November meeting.

Brown’s amendment to hold the Oct. 23 meeting was seconded by Coun. Dave Baker, but defeated 1-6 as her fellow members of council all voted against it.

The main motion to adopt the 2018 council meeting schedule was carried 6-1 with only Coun. Brown voting in opposition.

Merritt’s next council will be busy in its first month with three council meetings scheduled for Nov. 6, Nov. 13 and Nov. 27.

Aside from October, there is only one council meeting scheduled to take place in September and December, which has been common practice in recent years.