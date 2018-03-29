City council to ban retail cannabis sales

by Dara Hill

The federal government intends to have marijuana legalized by the end of summer, but the city of Merritt is looking for some breathing room.

At Tuesday’s general meeting councillors unanimously passed a zoning bylaw amendment banning cannabis sales from all retail zones.

The zoning amendment will allow the City to take a step back and see how legalization unfolds in other communities.

Coun. Kurt Christopherson said he’s looking to get all the ducks in a row before further decision-making takes place.

“Because there’s so much non-information out there right now, we need to understand clearly what we’re doing,” he said.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) board also intends to ban retail recreational marijuana sales in rural areas in advance of legalization.

TNRD chair John Ranta said the ban aims to prevent shops from opening before rules have been set out by the province, allowing the opportunity for them to be grandfathered in. He likened it to medical marijuana facilities.

“We don’t want a similar situation of uncontrolled retail sale of marijuana in the region,” Ranta said.

Coun. Dave Baker said he’s interested in creating some guidelines before legalization occurs, but recognized banning sales could discourage business.

“I don’t want to discourage dispensaries from coming to Merritt. I am, however, concerned that we don’t have any rules or regulations ahead of time,” he said.

“I would like to see us have a workshop on this where we can sit down and dissect this report and decide for ourselves what we want to do,” he added.

A motion to schedule such a workshop was proposed by Coun. Diana Norgaard, who reported to have originally suggested a workshop eighteen months ago.

“I’m asking again for us to sit down at a workshop, sooner rather than later to actually look at this and see where we want to have cannabis dispensed in our community,” she said.

“I think we need to be forearmed before things happen,” she added.

There’s a ticking clock for council to determine the best approach for the City of Merritt to take when it comes to retail sales of marijuana.

“I do understand that we don’t want to do the retail thing right now because it opens a whole new realm, but I think we need to get on this real quick,” Baker said.

Public will be able to have their say at a public hearing planned to take place before the third reading of the bylaw.