City council to find location for Ty Pozzobon sculpture
by Dara Hill
Marina Cole’s sculpture of Ty Pozzobon is one step closer to finding a home as city council begins searching for its final location.
Merritt Mayor Neil Menard initiated the search for an appropriate location at the last city council meeting, giving notice of motion to look into a possible site for the sculpture at Central Park.
“We need to have it somewhere accessible,” he said, adding that the Pozzobon family’s preference will factor into the decision as well.
The motion will be debated at the next city council meeting, on March 27, and Cole plans to unveil her work at this year’s Logger Sports Show.