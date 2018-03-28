City council to revisit Pine Street rezoning application

by Dara Hill

Real estate agent Georgia Clement urged city council to reconsider a rezoning application for a single-family housing development in Collettville at the March 27 city council meeting.

The 4.25-acre property — at 1330 Pine Street — It’s currently designated an agricultural zone and is adjacent to residential homes.

City council did not pass the first reading of this application at the February 27 meeting, but Clement encouraged council to reconsider on March 27, noting benefits of developing in the area.

“We feel this development will be a huge improvement to the area. Homes in the area will increase in value, tax revenues will be substantial over the years to come,” she said.

Clement said that developments such as this are important for combatting the local housing crisis and fulfilling the city’s official community plan (OCP) objectives.

“More home construction is needed if the OCP is to be successful in growing this city to a population of 15,000 by the year 2030, whereby the city should become economically sustainable. This is the goal of the OCP,” she said.

“City staff in Merritt support and recommend this application to move forward,” she added.

A concern put forward at the February 27 meeting was the potential of flooding caused by the development. However, Clement argues it would not be an issue.

“There is no chance the development will be designed to flood neighbouring homes. This simply won’t be allowed — nor should it be,” she said.

There was also a petition brought forwarded against the development at the February 27 council meeting, but Clement has presented a new one — signed by Merritt business owners who are in support of the development.

Many are counting on this type of development for jobs, Clement said, claiming the potential spinoff to Merritt businesses of approximately six million dollars.

“It is our request that the Merritt council reverse their decision tonight, and table a motion to pass first reading and get this application back on track,” Clement said.

Coun. Brown made a notice of motion at last night’s city council meeting to revisit the proposal. It is scheduled to be discussed at the next regular city council meeting.