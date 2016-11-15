City hires new financial services manager

The latest hire at the City of Merritt brings 25 years of experience with him as he begins a new chapter in his career.

Wayne Anderson officially began working as the municipality’s new financial services manager at the end of October, coming to Merritt with his wife Lori from Kelowna.

Anderson brings years of experience in accounting, finance and municipal software systems to his new role in Merritt. He was the corporate systems superintendent and financial systems administrator at the City of Medicine Hat, in addition to roles as assistant controller at BC Tree Fruits, financial accounting manager at Sun Rype and controller at StarDyne Technologies, stated a press release from the City of Merritt.

Anderson has spent the last 15 years assisting Canadian municipalities, including the City of Merritt, with their purchase and implementation of financial, payroll, property tax, utility billing and municipal software products, the release went on to state.

“I look forward to the opportunity of working with [director of fiance] Sheila [Thiessen] and the team at Merritt to continue to improve the financial processes and support the organization through this exciting time of growth,” said Anderson in the release.

Anderson grew up on Vancouver Island and earned a Business Administration diploma at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George. Wayne pursued his CMA designation (Certified Management Accountant) while working in the forest industry with Carrier Lumber in Prince George and Innovative Mill Construction in Kelowna.

He and his wife are looking forward to all the recreational activities Merritt has to offer.

“We also like the proximity of Merritt to our extended family on Vancouver Island and our network of friends and family in the Okanagan,” he said.