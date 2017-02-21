City hosts open house on budget tonight

The City of Merritt is holding an open house at city hall tonight to give the public a better idea of where their tax dollars go.

Members of the public are invited to visit council chambers between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to give their feedback on the 2017 budget and what the city’s priorities should be for the future.

“People have to feel that they’re being heard and learn something from the process,” said City of Merritt Director of finance Sheila Thiessen. “We will have some information out as to what [services] we are providing, what facilities we have for the public to see [and get] an idea of what they’re getting for their tax dollars.”

The average house worth $236,000 paid $1,238 in municipal taxes last year, according to Thiessen.

When compared to eight other municipalities of similar size, Merritt ranks third highest in total taxes, parcel taxes and user fees, but its municipal taxes are sixth on the list.

The city’s overall revenue from taxes was $7.3 million in 2015.

Council has not determined the property tax rate for 2017 yet, but a two per cent tax rate increase — which has generally been the annual increase the past few years — would result in a $25 per year increase in municipal taxes for the average house.

The city must have its 2017 tax rate bylaw adopted by council before May 15.

Although it will be status quo for the 2017 budget, the city will face a four to six per cent drop in revenue for the 2018 budget due to the recent closure of the Tolko sawmill and the property’s subsequent reclassification.

Councillors and staff will be available to discuss service levels and projects being considered for 2017 and future years at tonight’s meeting.

Anyone who cannot attend the meeting can send their questions, comments and feedback to the city by emailing Thiessen at sthiessen@merritt.ca.

Below is a list of projects currently on the city’s radar.