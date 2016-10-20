City launches new tourism website

The City of Merritt has relaunched the tourism website it acquired back in April from Tourism Nicola Valley. The domain www.tourismmerritt.com has been revamped, creating a single location for tourism information in Merritt and the Nicola Valley.

The website offers people information on where to eat, and activities to do in Merritt.

“Our aim with the Tourism Merritt website is to offer a single location where both visitors and locals can find everything they need when planning a trip to Merritt, including what events are happening around town and new tourism activities,” said Will George, the City of Merritt’s tourism and economic development manager, via a press release.

The site includes a new community calendar, which allows individuals to add community events onto the calendar themselves. Community members can add local events with the username and password of “guest.”

Currently, the site features a video filmed during the Labour Day long weekend to showcase the fall activities in Merritt, highlighting the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo, Rodeo Parade and Fall Fair.

The website upgrades and video ended up costing taxpayers about $3,000.

The city acquired the website, free of charge, because the domain name is one used often for city operated tourism websites. It is also a common practice for municipalities to promote tourism through standalone tourism websites.

Tourism Merritt’s social media accounts are also live to share information through Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Instagram. While sharing images online, Tourism Merritt encourages locals and visitors to use #ExploreMerritt to give the city permission to share them.

George told the Herald that when it comes to prioritizing future initiatives in tourism, a variety of factors need to be considered, such as the availability of grants and the potential to work closely with the Gold Country Tourism Association and Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

He said he wants Merritt to work within a regional and provincial brand, that will showcase the town’s unique tourism activities while maintaining the larger theme of tourism in the Thomspon-Okanagan area.